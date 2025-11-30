3 Great Sci-Fi TV Shows To Watch While Waiting for Stranger Things Season 5, Part 2

A TV show taking a break can be a punch to the gut. Back when the Arrowverse was in its heyday, each show would use its midseason break every season to drop a massive cliffhanger that left the fate of a character or two up in the air or tease a major status quo change. The wait for the next episode was always unbearable, and that feeling isn’t going away in the streaming era. Netflix made the unique decision to release the final season of Stranger Things in three parts, with the first dropping on the night before Thanksgiving in the United States. That day has come and gone, which means there’s quite a bit of time to kill before Part 2 arrives in December.

The easy solution to this problem is to load up the Netflix app and start Stranger Things over. That way, there isn’t a single Easter egg or reference that goes over anyone’s head. However, a good chunk of the fanbase probably did their rewatch prior to Part 1, so something else will have to fill the void. Here are three great sci-fi TV shows to watch while waiting for Stranger Things Season 5, Part 2.

3) The Umbrella Academy

One of the best aspects of Stranger Things is its cast. Not a single character that calls Hawkins, Indiana, home can be accused of being one-note, as they all have major arcs that see them embrace the hero (or villain) within. Well, Netflix houses another show with its fair share of complicated characters, and it’s already aired its final season.

The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves family, a group of superpowered beings with an axe to grind against their father. When he passes away, all the siblings have to reunite and find themselves in the middle of a sci-fi plot for the ages, which includes apocalypses, time travel, and so much more.

2) Riverdale

Unlike many big streaming shows, Stranger Things takes place in a small town that isn’t ready for interdimensional beings to start causing trouble. The residents of Hawkins make do with what they have, though, and rally to each other when times start to get especially tough.

While it certainly isn’t always firing on all cylinders, Riverdale has its moments, especially in the early seasons, when its characters face threats that would make most people run for the hills. Archie and Co. even gain powers at one point that would give Eleven a run for her money. It’s certainly an acquired taste, but Riverdale is worthy of a spot on this list.

1) The OA

Stranger Things isn’t going to have a cliffhanger ending, that’s for sure. After five seasons, the Duffer brothers are going to want to tie up all the loose ends and deliver a satisfying conclusion that solidifies the show’s spot next to the all-time greats. Unfortunately, not every great show gets such an oppurtunity.

The OA, also streaming on Netflix, follows a missing girl who returns from another dimension and recruits others for a grand mission. Both seasons are spectacular and tackle many mature themes. The only knock against The OA is its unsatisfactory ending, but when it comes to this series, it’s far more about the journey than the destination.

