4 Bingable Cult Classic 2006 TV Shows Turning Twenty, With a Combined 244 Episodes

The 2000s were a great era for television, and the shows that debuted in 2006 are now turning twenty. 2006 spawned its fair share of comedies such as Psych and 30 Rock, along with more dramatic speculative fare with Eureka and Kyle XY.

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While it’s debatable what makes a TV show a cult classic, most would agree that a passionate fanbase is key. Cult classics may not reach wide audiences, but the audiences they do reach will advocate for more seasons and won’t take cancellations as the end-all, be-all. Thus, shows that are truly considered cult classics have seen revivals or last-minute cancellation reversals. Studios may not have believed in these shows, but the fanbases did.

4. Jericho

Image Courtesy of CBS

Originally airing on CBS, Jericho ran for only twenty-nine episodes across two seasons. It was cancelled after its first season due to low ratings, but a fan campaign convinced the studio to give the show another shot. It would go on for another seven episodes, only to be cancelled once again. Plans for a follow-up movie got scrapped, but the story did end up continuing in comic book form by IDW Publishing in 2009 and 2012.

Created by Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer, and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Jericho centers on the residents of a small Kansas town during the aftermath of a nuclear attack. Twenty-three American cities have been hit, including Denver, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia, making what happened to Jericho not unique. An EMP then further isolates Jericho from the world, cutting off all communications and thrusting the show into a conventional restoring-life narrative. A main complaint from critics of the show was the show’s reliance on tropes instead of pushing for something new, but given fans’ passionate response to the show, there are suggestions of something to love about Jericho, even if it isn’t cutting-edge.

3. Dexter

Running for 96 episodes over eight seasons in its original iteration, Showtime’s Dexter was a hit. It adapted material from the 2004 novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter, part of a series of novels from author Jeff Lindsay, along with winning two Golden Globes for cast members Michael C. Hall and John Lithgow. Since the show ended in 2013, the franchise has spawned two sequel series, Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Redemption, along with a prequel, Dexter: Original Sin.

For those who haven’t yet checked out Dexter, there’s a lot to love. The show is functionally a crime procedural but with a twist. Dexter’s a forensic analyst specializing in blood patterns for his day job while he kills criminals who slip through the justice system in his off time. American television has long been fascinated by the idea of an ethical killer, and for a long time, it seemed like audiences found their fix in Dexter. Like many procedurals, Dexter had the possibility of falling into a formulaic trap, but the main character’s struggle to find connection and maintain it helped set the show apart and make it worth watching.

2. Torchwood

Following the hit relaunch of BBC’s Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies created a spinoff for the series, titling it Torchwood after a team of alien hunters. Although existing in the same universe as the flagship Doctor Who, Torchwood was meant for a more mature audience, intending to appeal to older teenagers and adults as opposed to Doctor Who’s younger viewers. The series starred Captain Jack Harkness, a fan favorite character who’d been introduced in the first season of the Doctor Who revival along with a cast of new characters.

With a total of 41 episodes over four seasons, the show weathered mixed reviews but high ratings. Torchwood kept a more grounded approach than its predecessor, with the show focusing on alien and strange incidents on Earth as opposed to the wider universe. The show quickly becomes not just about the trappings of the genre — case-of-the-week formula and all — but about the characters. When the show was still airing, the killing off of a certain character was so unpopular it spawned fan campaigns to reverse it. Russell T. Davies stayed strong and showed no sign of regretting the choice to kill off the character, though. Torchwood has often been seen as the weird cousin of Doctor Who, a show that took its time to find its footing, but it’s worth a watch for lovers of sci-fi.

1. Heroes

Image Courtesy of NBC

The ultimate cult classic television show that debuted in 2006 is no doubt Tim Kring’s Heroes. Not only did the show have massive star power — Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Kristen Bell, and Zachary Quinto, to name a few — but it also drew writing talent from prolific comic author Jeph Loeb, known for Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Hush. The show was also unapologetic about its influences. Not only was it a show about superheroes, but it frequently evoked comic books, both in style and in the comic book that Hiro Nakamura finds.

The show ran for four seasons with a total of 78 episodes, and maintained a large ensemble cast throughout its run. Unlike others in the same genre, Heroes kept an international focus with Hiro and Ando from Japan, Mohinder Suresh from India, and the rest of the ensemble from different regions in the United States. The show followed its characters coming to grips with their powers while facing existential threats such as the Company and the superpowered serial killer Sylar.

Not long after the show ended in 2010, a 13-episode follow-up came out titled Heroes Reborn. The follow-up sought to reconnect with the elements of the initial series, focusing on new characters discovering superpowers and reckoning with how they changed their world. While fans were excited for more Heroes, it was somewhat disappointing to not have as much time to catch up with favorite characters and return to the world fans loved.

Have we missed any major cult classics from 2006? Let us know your picks below!