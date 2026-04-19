5 Missing Dexter Characters Who Could (& Should) Still Return in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

With Dexter: Resurrection season 2 on the way, fans are excited to see which characters will return. Since Dexter first began airing in 2006, the show and its titular serial killer captured audiences’ attention. The notion of a murderous anti-hero working by day for the Miami Metro Police Department and moonlighting as a vigilante serial killer was one that got fans hooked, and the show has maintained a loyal fan base ever since. Despite being known as a great TV show that was terrible by the end, Dexter has survived, reappearing in multiple spin-off sequel shows that pick up his story years after the original ended.

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As the season 2 story set up by Dexter: Resurrection in its season 1 finale was incredibly promising, fans are already speculating about what the next chapter will entail. There are many characters from throughout the show’s long history that could potentially make a comeback, with many conspicuously absent from the world of Dexter for far too long. Taking into consideration fan demand and where season 1 left Dexter: Resurrection‘s narrative, the following characters could — and should — make their respective returns in season 2.

5) Hannah McKay

Although Hannah McKay’s fate was previously written to include an off-screen death after a battle with cancer, one Dexter: Resurrection season 2 fan theory suggests that rumors of her demise may have been somewhat exaggerated. Considering her death wasn’t shown, and she was once an important figure in Dexter’s life, her unexpected return could really shake up the titular character’s life in Resurrection season 2. Though it doesn’t seem the most likely, it is plausible that Hannah could have faked her death and that she will make an appearance in season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection.

4) Cody Bennett

Cody Bennett was once one of Dexter‘s most important supporting characters. The son of Rita Bennett and Dexter Morgan’s stepson, Cody was a key part of Dexter’s transition into maintaining a normal home life with a nuclear family. However, Cody was written out of the show following Rita’s death, and he has been missing from its story ever since. Bringing the character back into the fold alongside his half-brother Harrison could make for an incredible story, and could also make up for the fact that Rita wasn’t given a cameo in Dexter: Resurrection.

3) Astor Bennett

Astor Bennett is another Dexter character who is surely due to return in Resurrection season 2. Like her brother Cody, Astor was written out of the original show after her mother’s death, but bringing her back into Dexter’s life for Resurrection‘s next chapter could provide an opportunity to present the titular killer with a complex family dilemma. The connection to his late wife that Astor and Cody’s return would dredge up could be deliciously dramatic and would help tie in Resurrection season 2 with the earlier years of the original show.

2) Jonah Mitchell

Jonah Mitchell is far from the most memorable character from Dexter, but his connection to one of the show’s greatest villains makes his return seem more plausible. The son of the Trinity Killer, Jonah’s story ended with him moving away and establishing a pretty normal life. However, one theory floated by fans involves Jonah being Dexter: Resurrection season 2’s villain, and it’s bizarrely compelling. Considering the impact that the Trinity Killer had on Dexter, being forced to contend with his son would be a potentially great story for season 2 of Resurrection.

1) Jamie Batista

One of the most shocking elements of Dexter: Resurrection‘s story in season 1 was the death of Angel Batista, one of Dexter’s oldest friends. The former Miami Metro PD detective’s murder makes way for a whole new narrative arc in season 2, and that could include the return of his younger sister, Jamie. Introduced in Dexter season 6 as Harrison’s babysitter, Jamie seems a solid candidate to return in Resurrection season 2 to mourn her late brother. Reestablishing her connection to the Morgan family in the wake of Angel’s death would make a great story, and her return in season 2 would be an excellent addition to Resurrection‘s cast.

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