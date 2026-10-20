4 2000s Cartoons Every Millennial Remembers, But Are Virtually Unwatchable in 2026 for Newcomers

Anyone who grew up in the 2000s has at least one cartoon they loved back then but would struggle to watch for more than a few episodes today — be honest. Back then, all it took was getting home from school or waking up on a Saturday morning and turning on the TV to find shows that eventually became part of our daily routines. But revisiting these cartoons years later can be a bit of a reality check, as some ideas just don’t seem as good without the nostalgia filter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So think about the animated shows that were part of your childhood. It’s not that they were exactly bad, but many relied on a type of humor, visual choices, or storytelling formulas that might not be as easy to appreciate today. Here we have 4 cartoons from the 2000s that might bring back some fond memories, but they could also require a little more patience, especially from anyone deciding to give them a shot for the very first time now.

4) All Grown Up!

image courtesy of nickelodeon

Rugrats was one of the most beloved animated shows of its time, so it’s no surprise that it spawned movies and even inspired plans for a live-action adaptation. And the idea of following these characters as they grew up seemed like a good one, but the truth is that the show didn’t always manage to prove why it needed to exist in the first place. The story of All Grown Up! follows Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and the rest of the gang as preteens dealing with friendships, crushes, school problems, and all those things that feel like the end of the world when you’re 13. The problem, however, is that aging up the characters also meant leaving behind much of what made Rugrats stand out from other cartoons.

Back then, a trip to the backyard or an otherwise ordinary situation could turn into a huge adventure because everything was seen through the babies’ perspective. In All Grown Up!, though, most of the conflicts revolve around pretty standard school drama that we’ve seen in countless other shows, and the characters don’t always get stories that are all that compelling. The show itself isn’t bad, but it’s hard not to compare it to the original. And for newcomers in particular, there’s not much of a reason to get invested in these characters. It’s just another animated series about teenagers trying to find their place at school.

3) Back at the Barnyard

image courtesy of nickelodeon

You might not have followed Back at the Barnyard since it wasn’t talked about all that much even when it was airing, but you probably remember catching it on TV at some point. The show follows a cow who can talk, walk on two legs, and take every opportunity to have fun with his friends whenever the farmer isn’t looking. As simple as the premise is, it could have made for some fun comedy, but the cartoon keeps falling back on the same crude jokes and over-the-top behavior. For example, the main character, Otis, is irresponsible, loves being the center of attention, and often drags the other animals into situations that could have been avoided if he had just stopped to think before acting.

Of course, when you consider the target audience, it’s not like anyone needs to take the show seriously, and that kind of humor could work just fine. But after a while, it gets tiring when every story seems to depend on someone doing something stupid and then dealing with the consequences. Other than that, the CGI animation hasn’t aged well, making everything feel pretty dated. Older cartoons can absolutely still be fun, but they need good jokes and genuinely entertaining characters to hold up — Back at the Barnyard doesn’t always deliver on either front. And while it has its funny moments and a more carefree sense of humor, today’s audiences might not react to it the same way people did back then.

2) Fanboy & Chum Chum

image courtesy of nickelodeon

Honestly, watching Fanboy & Chum Chum today can be a test of patience if you don’t have any nostalgic attachment to the show. It follows two best friends who are always dressed as superheroes, are obsessed with sci-fi, and somehow manage to turn even the simplest situations into a complete mess. Fanboy and Chum Chum are incredibly enthusiastic kids, but the show takes that trait so far that it’s hard not to get tired of them after a little while. They scream, make ridiculous faces, overreact to just about everything, and get into trouble that usually happens because neither of them can be bothered to stop and think for a second.

Like Back at the Barnyard, the goal was never to create a realistic comedy or feature particularly mature characters, but other cartoons are simply better at pulling off absurd humor (like SpongeBob SquarePants, Regular Show, and Adventure Time, for example). With Fanboy & Chum Chum, the jokes wear thin pretty quickly, and almost everything about it reminds you that you’re watching a very specific kind of 2000s show. Trying to sit through an episode today might leave you wishing for a few quieter moments and jokes that don’t rely on constant screaming. At the end of the day, watching an animated series should be fun, not irritating.

1) Loonatics Unleashed

image courtesy of warner bros. animation

Much like All Grown Up!, Loonatics Unleashed takes classic characters, in this case the Looney Tunes, and gives them a completely different spin, turning them into a team of superheroes. The animated series takes place in the distant future and follows descendants of classic characters, including Ace Bunny (a futuristic character inspired by Bugs Bunny), who leads a team of heroes with special powers and high-tech gadgets. It’s a pretty big departure from the original cartoons, but the characters’ new designs make that change hard to get behind. With their angular features, futuristic costumes, and much more aggressive appearance, they barely resemble the characters the audience grew up with. So, that makes it harder for the show to capitalize on their nostalgic appeal.

Bugs Bunny never needed superpowers to be entertaining; his appeal always came from his intelligence, his ability to outsmart his opponents, and the way he always seemed to be a few steps ahead of everyone else. In Loonatics Unleashed, much of that identity gets replaced by fights, explosions, and action-driven stories that could belong to just about any other superhero cartoon. You can certainly watch it today out of curiosity, but this reinvention never quite delivers the way it should. The show stands out more because of how strange the concept is than because it manages to turn that strangeness into something entertaining.