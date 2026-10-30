5 Marvel Zombies in Comics Who Are More Powerful Than Anyone From the Disney+ Series

Marvel Zombies is coming back to Disney+, and there will be three more specials coming to the service on an annual basis starting in 2027. This gives Marvel a chance to add more of the incredibly powerful Marvel Zombie characters from the comics that haven’t appeared yet in the animated series. The most recent season saw some very powerful zombies, including an almost unstoppable Namor, the Sub-Mariner. It also focused a great deal on three young heroes: Kamala Khan, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop. That said, the What If…? episode and the first season were released before Marvel began bringing in all its Fox heroes. That opens the door for even more powerful zombies in the future.

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The zombies in the Disney+ appearances have been powerful and very frightening, with Scarlet Witch proving to be unbeatable in the end. However, the comics have gone even further, and this includes having the zombies of Earth destroy one of the most powerful beings in all of existence and channel his power through themselves. Here is a look at the most powerful Marvel Zombies characters that still haven’t shown up in the streaming series.

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5) Zombie Reed Richards

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Reed Richards is not super strong, and his main superpower is his elasticity. However, Reed remains one of Marvel’s most dangerous and formidable heroes because of his intellect. That makes it seem like he would be depowered as a zombie, but that isn’t true when it comes to Marvel Zombies. See, these heroes become zombies, and they develop a hunger for flesh, but they also maintain their main intelligence, only losing their sense of morality.

That makes Reed Richards deadlier than he ever could have been. With nothing keeping him from stepping over the line, in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, he sought to bring in his own son Franklin to change him and use his power to help the zombies’ cause even more. Reed was also one of the main zombies responsible for bringing down Galactus and working within the almost unstoppable Zombie Hive.

4) Zombie Wolverine

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Wolverine was part of the MCU when the first Marvel Zombies series was released, already showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman back as the world’s most beloved X-Men member. However, this was still fresh, and Marvel really wanted to wait until Avengers: Doomsday to officially bring all the mutants into the MCU (other than Jean Grey, who debuted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day). Now that the mutants are coming, there is no better time to show a zombie Wolverine than now.

Zombie Wolverine is one of the most powerful zombies in history because his animalistic instincts keep him alive, but his healing factor wasn’t strong enough to keep the virus from turning him into a zombie. Wolverine is still nearly unstoppable, even without his healing factor, but now he can infect anyone he doesn’t kill, and it got worse when he became part of the Zombie Galacti. Zombie Wolverine is one of the most powerful zombies in history because he spent 40 years traveling from world to world, consuming and wiping out all living beings.

3) Zombie Quicksilver

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Quicksilver is one of the deadliest zombies to ever exist for one big reason. His superspeed allowed him to decimate the entire planet in a matter of moments. There have been two Quicksilvers in movies: one in the X-Men movies with Fox and the other in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The MCU version is dead, and the Fox version might be coming. If Marvel Zombies wants to use Quicksilver, it could offer up a perfect reason the world collapsed.

Quicksilver was one of the survivors that Nick Fury gathered together to fight the onslaught. However, things went bad when Mystique turned into a zombie and then used her powers to pose as Wanda Maximoff. This was enough to trick Quicksilver, and when she infected him, he traveled all over the world at superspeed, spreading the infection to every country in the world, ending any chance of containing the virus. Quicksilver is the reason the world finally fell in Marvel Zombies.

2) Zombie Sentry

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The character who started the zombie apocalypse to begin with was Sentry. This wasn’t the Sentry from Earth-2149 (the Marvel Zombies Earth). Instead, this was the Sentry from Earth-91126, where he fought the Hulk, who had returned to Earth from space, carrying a zombie plague. Hulk then infected Sentry and turned him into a zombie, which was the worst possible outcome. Sentry has always been one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, and with the zombie infection, he was unstoppable.

In the wildest crossover imaginable, Sentry ended up fighting Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise, and they ended up crashing through time to Earth-2149. Sentry infected Colonel America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, and Hawkeye, and the infection spread quickly. Since Sentry is one of the most overpowered characters in Marvel Comics history, no one had a chance to stand up to him, and he is why Marvel Zombies exists in the comics.

1) The Zombie Galacti

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Zombie Galacti takes a little to explain. After the Marvel Zombies outbreak, Galactus arrived on Earth-2149 to consume the planet. However, things didn’t go well for the World Devourer since the zombies had gotten their hands on the Silver Surfer in an ambush, defeating and eating the herald while consuming his Power Cosmic into themselves. While they couldn’t beat Galactus with their bare hands, the zombie versions of Hank Pym, Tony Stark, and Bruce Banner built a device that knocked him down, and the zombies ate Galactus.

This did something that doomed the universe. With Galactus dead and eaten by the zombie heroes from Earth, they gained his full Power Cosmic and his ability to eat planets. This created the Zombie Galacti, which then set off across the universe, devouring planets along the way. The Marvel Zombies hive-mind ended up consuming every lifeform in the universe, which led the zombies to look for ways to cross over to other universes in the multiverse to continue their feeding.