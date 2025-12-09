Every Stranger Things Star Cast for the MCU (Now That Sadie Sink is Joining Spider-Man)

Stranger Things is in the midst of airing its final episodes and suffice to say, a lot of people are tuning in to see where things end up. And, when something is as popular as Stranger Things is, it typically is not only a moneymaker in and of itself, but a launching board for its cast. And, as we’ve seen, it has indeed led to some other major projects for its fan-favorite cast members. This includes roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Granted, some are major roles while others are minor, but it has led to quite a few of its players moving on to the MCU.

However, while it’s tended to go that way, where their roles in Stranger Things came first followed by an MCU movie or TV show, it’s also gone the opposite on occasion. We’ve included all of them here. And now that Stranger Things is wrapping up, who’s to say this list couldn’t be expanded once the Stranger Things cast start looking for new things to do?

7) Sadie Sink as an Unknown Character

Sadie Sink is one of the bigger stars to come out of Stranger Things. Introduced in the second season, her Max Mayfield becomes the sixth member of “the Party” after Lucas Sinclair, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, and Eleven. She’s the reckless one of the group, showing herself capable of doing things such as stealing a car. In the first few episodes of Season 5 her body is still comatose while it’s revealed that her mind is trapped within Vecna’s mind.

Sink is currently slated to make her MCU debut in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s currently unknown which character she’ll be playing, but considering the movie isn’t set to be released for another seven months that’s not but so surprising. However, we’ll probably learn her identity soon enough. For now, we’ll just have to imagine it’s at least one character the fans are theorizing it could be, from Mayday Parker and Julia Carpenter to Felicia Hardy and Gwen Stacy.

6) David Harbour as Red Guardian

A major presence since the beginning of Stranger Things, David Harbour plays, of course, Jim Hopper, Police Chief of Hawkins, Indiana and surrogate father to Eleven. If the remaining episodes of Season 5 end up killing off a big character or two Hopper is on the table, and it would devastate fans.

Harbour made his impressive debut in one of the MCU’s most underrated movies: Black Widow. His Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian is both a father figure to Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova and a low-rent version of Captain America.

5) Jake Busey as Tony Caine

Known for his roles in movies like The Frighteners and Starship Troopers, Jake Busey has also remained steadily busy on the small screen. For instance, he played Bruce Lowe, journalist for The Hawkins Post, in the third season of Stranger Things.

Busey’s Tony Caine aka The Candy Man was only in two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in which we learn he was expelled from the S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy of Science and Engineering in his younger days. And, while Caine initially appears to be an adversary, he soon teams with S.H.I.E.L.D. to procure Gravitonium.

4) Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch

Like with Sadie Sink, Stranger Things has proved to be a massive launching pad for Joseph Quinn. His Eddie Munson is widely deemed one of the high points of Season 4. Quinn sells Munson’s love for heavy metal just as he does a lot to make Munson’s final sacrifice one of the series’ most heart wrenching moments.

Marvel finally made a very good Fantastic Four movie with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Quinn was just one part that helped it work. Unlike his previous incarnations he’s not quite a show off as much as he’s someone who wants to contribute to the team, solve the mystery of the Silver Surfer, and be a good uncle to Franklin Richards. The Human Torch will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday next year followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

3) Joe Chrest as Frank

Another actor who has been with Stranger Things since its beginning, Joe Chrest plays Ted Wheeler, father of Nancy and Mike Wheeler and husband of Karen Wheeler. He’s a typical suburban dad, often clueless as to the (dangerous) hijinks his children are up to.

Chrest doesn’t have much screentime in Ant-Man, but it’s arguably the film’s most memorable scene. His Frank is a senior executive at Pym Technologies, who questions what Darren Cross has planned for the Yellowjacket Suit. In the bathroom, Cross uses a gun charged with unstable Pym Particles to turn Frank into a tiny puddle of goo and flushes his remains down the toilet. It’s almost certainly the MCU’s most horrific death.

2) Rob Morgan as Turk Barrett

In Stranger Things, Rob Morgan, known for his roles in Don’t Look Up and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, plays the role of Officer Calvin Powell, who works alongside Hopper at the Hawkins Police Department. He wasn’t seen in the first four episodes of Season 5, but he had a major role in four of the nine Season 4 episodes where he pursued Eddie Munson, who he believed was responsible for the death of Chrissy Cunningham.

Morgan was also a substantial part of “The Defenders Saga,” aka the now-MCU canon shows that aired on Netflix. He played Turk Barrett, a crook who worked as one of Wilson Fisk’s underlings. Barrett appeared in seven episodes of Daredevil, one episode of Jessica Jones, three episodes of Luke Cage, one episode of Iron Fist, one episode of The Defenders, and two episodes of The Punisher.

1) Randy Havens as Various Characters

In the Netflix show, Randy Havens plays Scott Clarke, the science teacher at Hawkins Middle School who often helps “the Party” with various experiments, which they end up using for tasks outside of school like in their attempts to locate Will Byers. He’s an empathic, calming, fairly nerdy presence whose love for the subject he teaches is clear.

Havens has, so far, had two different roles in the MCU, but both of them have been small. First, he played Kamala Khan’s driving instructor in an episode of Ms. Marvel. Then, the next year, he came back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Till, a Humanimal who was experimented on by High Evolutionary and placed in the suburbs of Counter-Earth.