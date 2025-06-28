7 Best Sci-Fi Shows You Can Only Stream on Netflix

In today’s huge streaming world, Netflix is one of the top platforms investing heavily in both original and exclusive shows – especially in the sci-fi genre. For fans, its whole lineup is a real treat: series that range from deep mysteries to futuristic dystopias, with more and more innovative stories that make a big impact and get people talking, both viewers and critics. This mix offers a unique combination of smart plots, challenging concepts, and richly built worlds that push boundaries and have become solid parts of pop culture, making Netflix a go-to spot for sci-fi fans everywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, here are 7 of the best sci-fi series on Netflix that no fan should miss.

1) 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is definitely one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects, adapted from Liu Cixin’s trilogy – a work that was already considered almost impossible to bring to the screen. The show is built around a complex idea: humanity discovers it’s not alone in the universe and may be facing a far more advanced alien civilization, creating huge tension and uncertainty about our future. Despite the heavy plot, the series balances mystery with strong character development, delivering sci-fi that doesn’t rely solely on visual effects but also makes the audience think about the science and ethics of alien contact.

But what really sets 3 Body Problem apart is its respect for the audience’s intelligence, steering clear of typical genre clichés. Don’t expect just action or standard aliens – the show dives into deep dilemmas that might split viewers between those looking for light entertainment and those wanting something more profound. If you enjoy thoughtful sci-fi, this is definitely a binge-worthy production. It’s no surprise it caused such a buzz when it premiered.

2) The OA

The OA is a series that always divides opinion – and that’s part of its appeal. The story follows Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), who disappears for seven years and returns with her sight restored and, more importantly, with stories that defy logic, including parallel dimensions and supernatural abilities. What it offers here is essentially a mix of drama and sci-fi with almost mystical elements, refusing to follow traditional formulas and challenging the audience to emotionally engage with an unconventional narrative.

It’s worth noting that The OA isn’t linear or straightforward; it focuses more on creating atmospheres and leaving many mysteries unresolved. However, if you’re open to a unique experience that plays with the perception of reality and explores themes like life after death and human connection, it’s definitely worth watching. The show was canceled after two seasons, but there’s hope it could be revived. Also, its extremely loyal fan base is a testament to how much the series delivers on its promise.

3) Dark

When it comes to sci-fi shows that keep viewers hooked from start to finish, Dark is often the first name that comes to mind. The story centers on mysterious disappearances in a small German town and a complex web of time travel that links multiple generations. However, the key factor that makes this series stand out isn’t only its premise, but how the entire story is crafted: each episode adds new layers and twists that keep the audience guessing, often surprising even the most attentive viewers. It demands your full attention but never feels dull, as it knows exactly how to spark your curiosity in an almost unsettling way.

Beyond that, Dark strikes a strong balance between emotion and intellect. It’s more than just a time-travel puzzle – it’s a deep, dramatic exploration of family, choices, and consequences. The tone remains dark and serious throughout, appealing to those who appreciate tightly woven, well-resolved stories. Without a doubt, it stands as one of Netflix’s best investments, blending sci-fi and mystery seamlessly while delivering masterful storytelling. It was a massive global success on release and is definitely worth watching (and rewatching).

4) Altered Carbon

Totally underrated (or just forgotten), Altered Carbon takes place in a dystopian future where human consciousness can be transferred from one body to another, creating a world where death has lost all meaning. The show follows Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman/Anthony Mackie), who wakes up in a new body to solve a murder but soon finds himself caught in a larger conflict involving power and inequality. While it doesn’t completely escape some cyberpunk clichés, this series still delivers stunning visuals and explores timeless themes of identity and morality.

Altered Carbon always stays true to its core: adult, stylish, and provocative sci-fi – and that’s exactly what makes it stand out. It also offers memorable action scenes, morally ambiguous characters essential to any good story, and twists worthy of a futuristic noir. This is one of the best examples of what Netflix can do when it invests deeply in its own universe. For anyone who enjoys sci-fi with a philosophical edge but without being boring, this is a must-watch.

5) Love, Death + Robots

Love, Death + Robots is an anthology that basically acts as a playground for bold ideas and highly innovative visuals. Each episode is a short story mixing sci-fi, fantasy, and horror elements, addressing topics from artificial intelligence to apocalyptic scenarios. The series truly shines thanks to its wide range of styles and storytelling approaches – it feels like a collection of powerful short films, something quite rare for TV.

Besides, made for adults, Love, Death + Robots isn’t afraid to be explicit or shocking, which might put off more conservative viewers. But for those looking for creativity and fresh approaches, it’s a perfect fit. We’re talking about a show with a fantastic entry point into sci-fi streaming, showing just how versatile and visually daring the genre can be. Definitely one of Netflix’s most original and unique offerings, it deserves recognition for its constant experimentation.

6) The 100

Looking for sci-fi with a stronger post-apocalyptic edge? The 100 fits the bill. The series kicks off with 100 young delinquents sent back to Earth centuries after a nuclear disaster has made the planet almost uninhabitable. From there, it unfolds into a story packed with tough choices, survival conflicts, and political struggles that go far deeper than what you might expect from a show often labeled as teen drama. But one thing is clear: it builds a believable, complex world where every decision carries real and lasting consequences.

Over time, The 100 has earned its place as one of the most popular sci-fi shows on Netflix. The story goes beyond simple action, diving into a script unafraid to explore dark and raw aspects of human nature – survival here is gritty and honest. So it’s worth noting: don’t expect pure sci-fi; this show uses the genre as a backdrop to experiment with deeper themes, enriching the overall experience and making it stand out in its category.

7) Black Mirror

Who hasn’t heard of Black Mirror? It’s arguably the most influential sci-fi series of the last decade, famous for exposing the dark side of technology through an anthology format. Each episode offers a sharp critique of how technological advances impact society, tackling issues like surveillance, social media, artificial intelligence, and virtual realities. And what makes the show so effective and widely admired is its ability to balance gripping storytelling with social criticism, never shying away from showing the unsettling consequences technology can bring.

Black Mirror is without a doubt a must-watch for any sci-fi fan. It’s perfect for those who enjoy questioning today’s world while imagining highly plausible dystopian futures. Sure, some episodes might be stronger than others, but the show remains essential for understanding the anxieties of our increasingly digital age. If you haven’t checked out an episode yet, you’re definitely missing out.