10 Unforgettable Moments From Stargate Atlantis

When it comes to intergalactic adventures full of heart, Stargate Atlantis is still our go-to series. The story follows a group of intrepid explorers who willingly travel to another universe, knowing they may never be able to return home. It wasn’t hard to fall in love with the story or its characters, as they transported us to a new world full of high stakes and compelling takes. Stargate Atlantis ran for a total of five seasons, and during that time, it delivered on many unforgettable moments. These moments range from surprisingly comical (thanks, Rodney) to action-packed and everything in between.

Stargate Atlantis series first premiered in 2004, but is actually a spin-off from a larger series, Stargate SG-1. Naturally, that means this series had a chance to build off the lore that came before. It also got to utilize a few established characters, which is always fun. Stargate Atlantis may have had its ups and downs, including an earlier conclusion than they had hoped for, but there’s no denying the mark this show left on the genre. Truthfully, we can’t even list all of our favorite moments or episodes, because there are just too many!

1) “Using power, using power, using power…”

Episode: Season 1, Episode 1 “Rising Part One”

We’re going to start this list off with a moment that happened right at the beginning. Truthfully, the whole opening sequence of Stargate Atlantis is fairly unforgettable. John Sheppard’s flying and ancient genes quickly lock him into a role for the expedition, while other characters get smaller moments to shine (Beckett, McCay, etc.).

The first episode, titled “Rising Part One,” opens the door to a new adventure, as our favorite crew bravely steps through the Stargate, knowing they may never return to Earth. That said, it’s safe to say they were not expecting to find Atlantis under such threat. After what seems like only a brief exploratory stint, Rodney McCay finds that the whole city is under water—and nearly out of power. The shields holding back the water depend on power…so it’s easy to see how things could go south real fast. This leads to one of our favorite, albeit small, moments. Rodney, in response to seeing a new bit of tech, quietly chants “Using power, using power, using power” until the tech (Peter Grodin) takes the hint and shuts it down.

2) John Sheppard’s Standoff Against the Genii

Episode: Season 1, Episodes 10 & 11 “The Storm” & “The Eye”

Is it cheating to include a two-parter? Maybe. “The Storm” and “The Eye” are two parts of a longer arc, in which Atlantis is hit by a massive storm. Of course, even that is not so simple, as the city could fall if the shields don’t go up in time. Naturally, this makes for the perfect time for the Genii to raid, given how most of the city has been evacuated.

There’s just one problem: Koyla and crew did not take into account just how squirrely John Sheppard is. He single-handedly handles more than half a dozen Genii soldiers, avoiding capture and causing merry mayhem. There are a few tense moments, including the time when it seemed like Koyla really would kill Elizabeth Weir. Once again, this was a mistake, as he gave Sheppard the best excuse to put out every trick in the book.

3) Ronon’s Introduction

Episode: Season 2, Episode 3 “Runner”

Ronon Dex is one of two primary crew members who hail from the Pegasus Galaxy. Teyla’s introduction was essential to help establish what kind of threat the Wraith are…and Ronon doubles down on that warning, in his own way. Ronon is what is called a Runner, a human captured and unleashed by the Wraith for a horrible game of cat and mouse.

The Atlantis crew, more specifically, John’s crew, stumbles across Ronon while they’re looking to retrieve Ford (long story, fans will remember how complicated that got). It’s a pretty intense episode, as Ronon needs to have the tracker removed before he’s capable (or willing) to help the team. Yes, that means he has a dangerous surgery in the middle of a forest, without any painkillers. As if we needed more evidence that Ronon was going to be the toughest member of the crew.

4) “Where Was I… oh Yes… Leadership”

Episode: Season 1, Episode 17 “Letters from Pegasus”

“Letters from Pegasus” is an episode full of little gems. While it may be tempting to label it a montage episode, it’s anything but. The episode may have a few flashbacks, but it also has a lot of character development, not to mention a few funny or heartwarming scenes. It all begins with a Wraith Hive ship heading to the now-exposed city of Atlantis. A battle plan is in place, but backup would absolutely be appreciated. More importantly, Earth needs to be made aware of the potential Wraith threat.

Their Hail Mary move is to send a compressed message through the Stargate as a means of updating Earth. There’s enough time to include a complete report, plus personal messages from each member of the crew. Enter McKay, who records hours of content, only to circle back (repeatedly) to…leadership. It’s a thing. Other notable moments include Zelenka’s confusion about security clearance, Beckett’s TMI message to his mum, and a few more heartbreaking scenes, like Ford trying to figure out what to say to his little brother. To cap it all off, Weir personally records messages to the families of everyone the expedition had lost.

5) John Sheppard Makes a Surprising Ally

Episode: Season 3, Episode 7 “Common Ground”

The Atlantis crew is no stranger to dealing with the Wraith by the time “Common Ground” occurs, but this episode still surprised everyone. It began with the Genii double-crossing the crew. Again. Sheppard gets captured, and they use a Wraith to torture him (sending the footage back to Atlantis).

This is where a very surprising bond forms, as Sheppard and a Wraith (Todd) become unwilling allies. Their only chance at escaping is working together. Unfortunately, things get pretty dire, as Todd has taken a fair amount of Sheppard’s life. The conclusion revealed something previously unknown about the Wraith: they can give what they take away.

6) Caron Beckett’s First Major Lesson in Space

Episode: Season 1, Episode 7 “Poisoning the Well”

Let’s be real: Carson Beckett has some of the most heartbreaking plots in the entire series, and that’s saying something. We still sometimes pretend his death never happened, because it’s just too much to handle. We’re not here to talk about that episode, but rather “Poisoning the Well.” It’s the first Carson-heavy episode, and it’s a doozy.

It all begins with the planet Hoff, which is full of scientifically minded humans. They’ve been working hard to develop a drug that would protect humanity from becoming prey to the Wraith, and Dr. Beckett helps crack the formula. There’s just one problem. Well, two problems. First, the drug has a 50% mortality rate for all humans who take it. Second, it kills any Wraith that tries to feed from them. That may seem like a boon, but it’s a move guaranteed to make the Wraith lash out. The episode is full of heavy moments, but that’s part of what makes it so unforgettable.

7) Taking All Bets!

Episode: Season 4, Episode 17 “Midway”

“Midway” may occur later in the Stargate Atlantis series, but it brings back an old franchise favorite: Teal’c. Teal’c is an adored character from SG-1, and he’s been summoned to help Ronon pass his interviews with the International Oversight Advisory (a valid concern, given Ronon’s methods). There are a lot of memorable moments from this episode, including the two teaming up to defeat a bunch of Wraith invading the Midway station.

However, one of the more entertaining moments happens a little bit earlier in the episode. After Teal’c arrived on Atlantis, it seemed like the best way for Ronon and Teal’c to see eye-to-eye was to spar, and let’s just say they went pretty all out. Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered, happily betting on the winner.

8) Rodney’s Rise To Greatness (And the Fall)

Episode: Season 3, Episode 14 “Tao of Rodney”

Anybody who has read Flowers for Algernon probably immediately recognized the premise in “Tao of Rodney.” This episode exposes Rodney to a strange spiral of light. It quickly becomes apparent that the light did more than create a show, as Rodney starts changing. The already brilliant (and arrogant) character becomes even brighter, solving problems in the blink of an eye.

So far, so good, right? Well, there’s a catch. It turns out the device is meant to help force ascension, and if Rodney can’t get himself there in time, his body will give out. Obviously, fans know that this isn’t the end of Rodney, but it’s still an emotionally tense episode, forcing more character growth out of the character. It also has some heartfelt moments, such as how McKay healed Ronon’s scars in a hug.

9) Time Dilation Fields, Isolation, and Monsters: What Could Go Wrong?

Episode: Season 2, Episode 12 “Epiphany”

Speaking of ascension, “Epiphany” is another episode all about the Ancients trying to ascend, not that the team knew that at the beginning. It all begins with an Ancient shield or barrier, which is admittedly not all that uncommon. It could be a great source of power, which the Atlantis crew desperately needs. John is the first one through the barrier, though admittedly, he didn’t intend to go all the way through.

It isn’t until he’s trapped on the other side that the team learns of the time dilation. Time inside the shield passes much more rapidly than outside, so if they don’t work fast, John will die of old age before they can save him. Meanwhile, John Sheppard is completely unaware of this fact and instead believes the team has left him, for reasons unknown. At least he isn’t properly alone, as a group of Ancients dwell within. This sets off a series of events, as Sheppard defends them against an invisible monster that ruthlessly tracks their every move. This episode taught viewers a lot about the Ancients; it also added fuel to one joke, as John seemingly has a thing for Ancient women.

10) Lives Are On the Line, But the Puddle Jumper Is Stuck

Episode: Season 1, Episode 4 “Thirty-Eight Minutes”

Last, but not least, we have “Thirty-Eight Minutes.” This is a heavy-hitting episode from the first season. It all begins with the crew in a desperate flight back to Atlantis, so things aren’t looking good from the start. There’s a strange bug latched onto Sheppard’s throat, and things only go downhill from there.

This episode is high-stakes, as Sheppard’s injury is only one part of the problem. The puddle jumper is stuck in the Stargate, which is a huge problem. Should they fail to find a solution before then, the puddle jumper will get cut in half, exposing those inside to the vacuum of space. The tension is palpable, as there’s no time for backup; to survive, the crew will have to find a way to save themselves. It’s hard to forget those final frantic and hopeful actions taken, from stopping Sheppard’s heart to Teyla putting complete faith in Rodney to fix the problem.

What are some of your favorite unforgettable scenes from Stargate Atlantis?