The Vampire Diaries may have started out as a typical vampire romance story, but over 8 seasons, it turned into an emotional rollercoaster full of passion, wild twists, and unforgettable relationships that made a lasting mark on pop culture. While love triangles definitely split the fandom, some couples stood out thanks to the undeniable chemistry between the actors and the emotional weight they brought to the story. With vampires, witches, werewolves, and even hybrids in the mix, love was never easy. Not everyone got their happy ending, but a lot of them left an impression that still sticks with fans today.

Among all those who made us cheer, cry, and sometimes even lose our patience – but never our interest – here are the 5 best couples of The Vampire Diaries.

1) Damon and Elena

Everyone knows that Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) were dysfunctional for each other for a long time. Her emotional dependence, coupled with his often toxic behavior (like erasing memories without consent or acting out violently) made this couple problematic at several points in the show. As a result, they were a highly divisive pair. But at the same time, they were also the most popular couple in The Vampire Diaries. There’s no denying that their chemistry elevated the series to a new level, especially from Season 3 onward. The development of their romance is built on slow-burning tension, and when it finally pays off, it becomes the emotional core of the entire plot.

For many fans, this was the most passionate and intense romance on the show, complete with dramatic twists, iconic moments, and a so-called happy ending (though one that didn’t fully meet everyone’s expectations). Sure, they’re far from the ideal couple, but they were undeniably crucial to the show’s narrative. Their relationship sparked the most buzz, got viewers really hooked, and had lasting effects on almost every character in the story, even during the seasons when Elena wasn’t on screen. And while some fans hoped she would end up with Stefan (Paul Wesley), the chemistry simply wasn’t the same as the one she had with his brother – that’s for sure.

2) Klaus and Caroline

This was more of a possibility than a reality, but it was huge – and it had the potential to rival The Vampire Diaries‘ main love triangle. Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) are the quintessential “what could have been” couple. They never officially got together, but with just a handful of well-crafted scenes, they managed to capture the hearts of a massive part of the fandom. Their dynamic isn’t about time spent together – it’s about the impact they had on each other. Klaus embodies danger and unpredictability, while Caroline is pragmatic, principled, and idealistic. That contrast is exactly what made them so compelling: she pushed him to be better, and he, for once, let his guard down and showed genuine vulnerability.

Much like Damon and Elena, though, it’s hard to fully romanticize this couple. Klaus was often manipulative and always acted with his own agenda, while Caroline rarely fell for his charm in a completely sincere way – but maybe that’s part of what keeps the fascination alive. The ever-present “what if” gave their connection a mythic quality that stuck with fans long after the scenes had aired. They never actually got together on the show, but that just made fans want it even more, keeping “Klaroline” alive in fan fiction, edits, and every hopeful shout-out throughout the spin-offs.

3) Stefan and Elena

Stefan and Elena are the couple who started it all. They represent the “pure love” of the show, so to speak – the kind that was sincere, respectful, and built on mutual admiration. In the early seasons of The Vampire Diaries, it was clear that the two worked incredibly well together. Stefan was stable, kind, and genuinely concerned about Elena’s well-being, and she, still human at the time, found in him a safe haven amid all the chaos. But the problem is that this type of relationship, no matter how solid and healthy, started to feel a bit too tame for a TV couple – especially when compared to the dramatic intensity Damon brought into the story.

The series ultimately prioritized the love triangle and moved Stefan and Elena to the background. Still, it would be unfair to overlook the narrative weight of their relationship: Stefan provided the emotional foundation that shaped Elena’s growth and gave context to many of her future choices – that much is undeniable. And the fact that they continued to treat each other with respect even after breaking up, proves that a couple doesn’t need to end in hatred or betrayal to be significant. Many viewers may root for Elena and Damon, but it’s hard to imagine her journey making sense without Stefan coming first.

4) Bonnie and Enzo

Of all the best couples in the series, Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) are by far the most underrated. They show up later in the story and don’t get as much screen time as the others, but they manage to build a more consistent and emotionally healthy bond than many of the main couples. Enzo starts out as a villain but evolves into a truly devoted partner, while Bonnie (who spent most of the show emotionally sidelined) finally finds someone who genuinely puts her first. What makes their relationship so strong is that it doesn’t rely on over-the-top drama or love triangles to be compelling.

Their connection is straightforward, affectionate, and grounded in intentional choices. When Enzo dies, Bonnie’s grief is deeply felt, and her evolution afterward only reinforces how meaningful their relationship truly was for her growth. Bonnie and Enzo proved that even in a show overflowing with tragedy, it’s possible to portray love with maturity, care, and emotional depth – without sacrificing intensity. In a way, they are what Stefan and Elena could’ve been for those who ended up rooting for Elena and Damon instead.

5) Tyler and Caroline

When it comes to character development, it’s widely accepted that growth comes through experience – and Tyler (Michael Trevino) and Caroline (Candice King) served exactly that purpose. Their relationship was essential to each other’s personal evolution during the early seasons. It began at a time when both characters were going through major (and literal) transformations. Caroline was figuring out how to live as a vampire, while Tyler was grappling with the werewolf curse. They supported one another through those changes, creating a solid emotional foundation and becoming stronger because of it.

The problem is that their relationship couldn’t keep up with the series’ evolution. Klaus’s arrival, Tyler’s revenge arc, and their diverging priorities gradually pushed them to the sidelines. Still, it’s hard to deny that Tyler was Caroline’s first great love, and that his presence helped shape her into the strong, independent character she eventually became. They were an important couple in the beginning, but clearly left behind in favor of more compelling storylines. All things considered, though, theirs might just be the most well-constructed romantic arc in The Vampire Diaries – even if it didn’t last.

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Peacock.