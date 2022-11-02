A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack Getting Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos Release

The music of A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a staple of the holiday season for decades, and while the score from the Vince Guaraldi Trio has been released in various formats over the years, technological innovations are allowing those songs to be explored in all-new ways. This year will see the release of an all-new spatial audio with Dolby Atmos version of the soundtrack, available both through Apple Music and on a 4-CD Super Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack. Check out all the new versions of the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack now, which includes new CD and vinyl releases as well.

Per press release, "Craft Recordings proudly announces the debut of A Charlie Brown Christmas — Vince Guaraldi Trio's timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated special — in immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The album, which features such holiday classics as 'Christmas Time Is Here,' 'Linus and Lucy,' and 'O Tannenbaum,' is premiering exclusively on Apple Music today. A Charlie Brown Christmas has remained a holiday staple for nearly 60 years (not to mention the best-selling jazz album of all time, alongside Miles Davis' Kind of Blue, after earning 5x platinum certification by the RIAA in May). Now, fans can experience this music like never before.

"Apple TV+, meanwhile, is now the exclusive home of the 1965 animated special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as a wide selection of PEANUTS programming, including many of the classic specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions. In addition, Apple TV+ is the home of their all-new special Lucy's School and a fresh season of their original series The Snoopy Show, both produced for Apple TV+ by PEANUTS and WildBrain.

"Beginning November 18th, A Charlie Brown Christmas in spatial audio will be available on all compatible digital platforms, while those who prefer a physical copy can find it on the Blu-ray disc contained within the 4-CD/1-Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition. Set for release on December 2nd and housed in a hardcover book, this definitive collection offers fans an unparalleled deep dive into all aspects of the album through more than 50 never-before-heard outtakes and in-depth session notes. In addition, the classic 11-track album has been upgraded with a new stereo mix from the original two-and three-track sources by the GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Paul Blakemore. Both the new and original mixes can be found on the Super Deluxe Edition (also available as an 80-track digital release). The slimmer Deluxe Edition 2-LP and 1-CD sets each feature the new stereo mix alongside a selection of 13 studio outtakes. The LP version is available now, while the CD can be purchased starting November 4th.

"Additionally, the classic mix of the album can be found across several new collectible vinyl editions, including the 2022 Gold Foil Version, which is packaged in a striking, embossed gold foil jacket. A variety of colored vinyl variants can also be found exclusively at select retailers, while a limited-edition pressing (750 copies) on 'Skating Pond' wax is available exclusively at CraftRecordings.com."

Check out all the new versions of the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack now.

