Abbott Elementary Announces Crossover With Another TV Show in Season 4

The third season of Abbott Elementary came to an end in May, and the show’s fourth season is expected to return in the fall at a new time. The latest season featured some very fun moments and even included big surprise cameos. The cast of Abbott Elementary did a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and revealed there will be another exciting surprise next season: a crossover episode with another show. While they did not announce which show they’d be crossing over with, it’s very likely it will be another show from Disney’s catelog.

“This was my dream to come to Comic-Con,” Quinta Brunson shared with the SDCC crowd (via Variety). “I was going to wear a Black Widow costume but I backed out, I chickened out … The last three years have been kind of a blur for me, and I’ve had to learn how to take moments and in put my feet on the ground and look around,” she added. “Getting to be a sitcom at Comic-Con – Abbott was almost a cartoon, and it wound up being live-action, but we didn’t lose our cartoon roots –It’s just special to be here.”

“We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” she added. “I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it.”

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC, but its crossover episode could be from a number of shows under the Disney umbrella. Fans have guessed everything from The Bear to The Simpsons with many thinking it could be It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia considering Abbott takes place in the same city.

What Is Abbott Elementary About?

Abbott Elementary

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, “A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premiered February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this year.

“It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would’ve,” Brunson said.”But let’s be real, I did imagine it, that’s why I sold it to you.”

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series.”

