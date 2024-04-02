Adam Sandler, Freaks and Geeks Stars, and More Pay Respects to Joe Flaherty
The beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 82.
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Freaks and Geeks and Happy Gilmore star Joe Flaherty, who is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 82. Flaherty accumulated a decades-long career as both an actor and a comedian, including through his role as one of the original cast members of Canada's beloved comedy series SCTV. The news of Flaherty's passing was confirmed on Tuesday by his daughter, Gudrun, who says that he died due to a brief illness.
"Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the '40s and '50s," she said in a statement. "His insights into the golden age of cinema didn't just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear."
In the hours since Flaherty's passing was confirmed, a number of people in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to pay their respects to him. These include his former castmates like Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler, and his onscreen Freaks and Geeks son John Francis Daley. Keep scrolling to read the tributes to Flaherty.
Our thoughts are with Flaherty's family, friends, and fans at this time.
Adam Sandler
prevnext
John Francis Daley
prevnext
Joe Flaherty made me crack up so hard it ruined takes. My favorite days on set were the ones where we had scenes together. What a lovely guy.— John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) April 2, 2024
Paul Feig
prevnext
So sad to hear about dear Joe. He was my TV dad and a true comedy hero. Always happy to tell any story about your favorite SCTV sketch, he was just the greatest guy. I will truly miss him and always be grateful to have known him. Rest in comedy, Joe. https://t.co/lWrh3T8zC6— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) April 2, 2024
Jennifer Tilly
prevnext
Joe Flaherty played my dad in “The Wrong Guy.” I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was pitch perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon. https://t.co/7qFnjGAoM1— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 2, 2024
Patton Oswalt
prevnext
Poor Count Floyd — never got to preview the awful movies he showed. Good god Joe Flaherty was to-the-core funny. https://t.co/oUNgPp1FnL— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 2, 2024
Colin Mochrie
prevnext
I was incredibly fortunate to have worked with Joe Flaherty a few times. A sweet man that produced a lot of laughs. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.— Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) April 2, 2024
Brent Butt
prevnext
My very first legit/paid acting job was on "Maniac Mansion" and it is impossible to relay how excited/stunned/thrilled I was to be doing the scene WITH Joe Flaherty. #legend He was so cool, joked around, made me feel totally welcome. Was he great...?— Brent Butt (@BrentButt) April 2, 2024
Hugh Betcha.#RIPJoeFlaherty pic.twitter.com/Z97J0mZhpc
Shooter McGavin
prevnext
No one could have played the role of Donald like Joe Flaherty did. His comedic delivery was perfect and his role alone made Happy Gilmore the classic it is today. He will be missed. Rest easy Joe pic.twitter.com/npdVOjQFpp— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 2, 2024
Keenan Tamblyn
prevnext
When I was barely a year old I appeared as "the blonde bomber" in the Count Floyd DTV movie Making Real Funny Home Videos, someone filmed me fighting another kid and narrated it like a boxing match, RIP Joe Flaherty, glad I could be a tiny (and questionable) part of your legacy❤️ pic.twitter.com/75PuUcNk6e— Keenan Tamblyn (@KeenanTamblyn) April 2, 2024
Tom Green
prev
So sorry to hear about the loss of comedy legend Joe Flaherty today. One of my true heroes from @sctv Growing up watching him made me think about comedy in a completely different way. I was so lucky to get to work with him and spend time with him. In fact he was our first… pic.twitter.com/sbU5fa5ZFx— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 2, 2024