Adam Sandler, Freaks and Geeks Stars, and More Pay Respects to Joe Flaherty

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Freaks and Geeks and Happy Gilmore star Joe Flaherty, who is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 82. Flaherty accumulated a decades-long career as both an actor and a comedian, including through his role as one of the original cast members of Canada's beloved comedy series SCTV. The news of Flaherty's passing was confirmed on Tuesday by his daughter, Gudrun, who says that he died due to a brief illness.

"Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the '40s and '50s," she said in a statement. "His insights into the golden age of cinema didn't just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear."

In the hours since Flaherty's passing was confirmed, a number of people in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to pay their respects to him. These include his former castmates like Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler, and his onscreen Freaks and Geeks son John Francis Daley. Keep scrolling to read the tributes to Flaherty.

Our thoughts are with Flaherty's family, friends, and fans at this time.