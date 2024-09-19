Agatha All Along: How MCU Show Addresses Doctor Strange 2

The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along kicked off on Wednesday night, ushering in the latest television series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Centered around the continuing adventures of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the show not only sets to follow up on her franchise debut in 2021's WandaVision Disney+ series, but offer connections to other projects in the saga. As the first two episodes revealed, that includes continuing some major narrative threads of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spoilers for the first two episodes of Agatha All Along below! Only look if you want to know!

The first episode of Agatha All Along opens with a new television homage, as Agatha and the citizens of Westview are kept in a Mare of Easttown-esque cop drama. As a hard-boiled cop still under the pseudonym of "Agnes", Agatha investigates the mysterious murder of a Jane Doe, who was believed to have been crushed to death. Agnes begins to spiral about this woman and her murder, as well as a mysterious book that she checked out from the Westview library, the title of which abbreviates to the word "Darkhold." Agnes is then pushed by fellow cop Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) to recognize the truth — the Jane Doe is Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). From that point onward, Agatha realizes that Wanda was responsible for the speel she has been placed under for several years. The other citizens of Westview, who have been freed of the hex since the finale of WandaVision, were trying to humor Agatha in her Mare of Easttown-themed delusion.

This is all not only a continuation of the events of WandaVision, but a follow-up of sorts to Multiverse of Madness — and more specifically, the mystical side effects of Wanda's apparent death. Multiverse of Madness culminated with Wanda harnessing the Darkhold at Wundagore Mountain, and appearing to have been crushed underneath it in the final battle. While the jury is still out on whether or not that death will actually stick, it serves as a sort of inciting incident for Agatha's journey down the Witches' Road.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.