Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge Reveal the Most Fun They Had on Set

✖

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, "Out of the Past," was definitely a fun one. It followed the team in a black and white noir-style journey to save Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). In the end, Coulson wore Sousa's clothes and took two bullets in the back pretending to be the Agent Carter character. Of course, Coulson is now an LMD, which means he can withstand some bullets as well as floating face first in a pool for a considerable amount of time. Disguised as morticians, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) came to claim Coulson's "body." In recent Instagram posts, Bennet and Henstridge revealed that filming that scene was the most fun they've had on set.

"OKAY. So for last nights episode of #agentsofshield Elizabeth and I were told we had a night shoot at The Roosevelt hotel," Bennet explained "The hotel is a staple in Hollywood and oozes Hollywood glam, so we were over the moon because we thought ‘omg wowww we get to both have this really fun glamorous night of shooting, maybe in ball gowns or some fancy cocktail situation, like, yesss we finally made it in Hollywood!’… but then we find out we were shooting scenes dressed as a morticians, in the rain, and would be shooting in FULL period piece mortician outfits, along with beige wet suits underneath. So pretty much the exact opposite of what we thought the night was gonna be. Which we thought was veryyy funny for some reason. And then guys guess what?...turns out there is literally NOTHING more fun than running around a fancy hotel dressed as a 1950’s mortician. I have over 214 pictures/videos of that night. I don’t know why we thought this was so funny. Hands down one of my favorite nights of shooting. But anyway I’ve been waiting to post these bts shots for over a year now and I’m so glad the world gets to see them, cause they are very important lol. @lil_henstridge l I lo0o0o0vveeee uuuuuu. Edit: wow this caption is all over the place, but you get it right?” Henstridge replied, "UUUUGH THE. BEST. NIGHT. no one I’d rather be a 1950s mortician with. ALSO A MATCHING 1950s mortician. The shower caps over our little hats 💔. LOVE YOU." You can check out Bennet's batch of photos below:

"I’ve never been so stressed about which photos to put in a slide show," Henstridge wrote. "Bc we took hundreds but also to really sell the point like they have to be bad photos, a bit blurry and they have to sort of not work, ya know? Aaaanyway, @chloebennet said it PERFECTLY, we thought we were going to be glamour central for this ep - movie stars on a night shoot at Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel. Instead we were MATCHING morticians from the 1950s and I have never had so. Much. Fun. On set in my life. Obviously. I MEAN. We had (matching) wetsuits underneath bc it was raining which naturally sparked a whole other photo shoot. Watching the scene last night we were on camera for suuuch a short amount of time and that is 100% bc it isn’t humanly possible to not laugh/cry/shake whilst doing a scene with @chloebennet as matching morticians. Also, after we wrapped I went home, slept for 20 minutes and went on a trip with @zacharyburrabel on which he proposed. So overall a PERFECT weekend. Phewff. The end." You can check out Henstridge's photos below:

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.