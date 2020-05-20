Agents of SHIELD Fans React to New Teaser, Celebrate One Week Until Premiere

The Agents of SHIELD premiere is officially one week away! As we get closer to the Marvel series' final season, excitement for the show from fans is only growing on social media. Yesterday, Agents of SHIELD released an extended sneak peek from the season's first episode, which sparked some questions about a possible connection to Avengers: Endgame. Due to the exciting new teaser and the fact that the series is so close to premiering, many fans have been taking to social media this week to post about the show. Between the new footage, the uncertainty surrounding Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and the overall excitement, there are plenty of fun tweets to read about the series.

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, multiple teasers, and a full trailer featuring a clip. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

Here are some of the best recent tweets to hit Twitter about Agents of SHIELD...