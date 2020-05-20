Agents of SHIELD Fans React to New Teaser, Celebrate One Week Until Premiere
The Agents of SHIELD premiere is officially one week away! As we get closer to the Marvel series' final season, excitement for the show from fans is only growing on social media. Yesterday, Agents of SHIELD released an extended sneak peek from the season's first episode, which sparked some questions about a possible connection to Avengers: Endgame. Due to the exciting new teaser and the fact that the series is so close to premiering, many fans have been taking to social media this week to post about the show. Between the new footage, the uncertainty surrounding Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and the overall excitement, there are plenty of fun tweets to read about the series.
While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, multiple teasers, and a full trailer featuring a clip. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.
Here are some of the best recent tweets to hit Twitter about Agents of SHIELD...
Enoch Returns
Just days away. https://t.co/ao1tKhbNEC— Joel Stoffer (@obleyo) May 19, 2020
Classic Coulson
Coulson fan of history is perfection pic.twitter.com/f9ETtBJ83O— Nick Skywalker | #CoulsonLives (@Nickgarcia616) May 19, 2020
Missing Fitz
One week left till #AgentsofSHIELD returns! 🎉 And who knows how many days left till Fitz’s returns...🤷🏻♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/vv5hsSFOPh— Izzy🦇 Duncan Nock’s stan (@drivysb) May 20, 2020
Throwbacks
1 week left! Only 7 days until we have our agents back!!!
Today’s bts is from Season 1! @clarkgregg, @Lil_Henstridge, @MingNa, @IMBrettDalton, @iambjbritt, @IdeCaestecker, @welliver_titus, @SaffronBurrows_, @chloebennet, @maxitois4real @MoTancharoen @jedwhedon and #BillPaxton pic.twitter.com/iUk8JrDk8j— ClarkGreggUniversity (@ClarkGreggU) May 20, 2020
Jeff Ward Love
Jeff “Just Happy To Be Here” Ward https://t.co/cFtARNHQb8— Alex (@frameworkfitz) May 20, 2020
Nerves
Is anyone else crazy-nervous about the last season of #AgentsofSHIELD? It’s been over a year now, so I had a lot of time to forget how anxious new episodes make me. I’m so afraid they’re gonna hurt my beebees! (More than they have already.)— GnosticWhispers (@GnosticWhispers) May 19, 2020
The Feels
7 days left until #AgentsofSHIELD returns! pic.twitter.com/yXyahmErYi— Eli shield love bug 💙 7 (@Eli5Cullen) May 20, 2020
May Time
my AOS mutuals and I crawling back from our holes to support our lord and savior Melinda May and #AgentsofSHIELD like pic.twitter.com/VeSFQMIiVg— Andrada (@AndryPresh) May 15, 2020
The Impact
One of my favorite unspoken things about the #agentsofshield S7 trailers and clips so far is that FitzSimmons is not even there but their impact is; time travel, LMD Coulson, and our buddy Deke - all produced by our faves— Rita (@ritalara) May 19, 2020
Counting Down the Minutes
ONE MORE WEEK UNTIL THE SEASON PREMIERE OF MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. #CoulsonLives #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/qiNZ20ElGw— Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) May 20, 2020
Favs Returning
phil coulson aka my favorite nerd https://t.co/kUdm95GyDu— Giovanna ✨ (@WhileItMusic) May 19, 2020
Hilarious Shade
Agents of SHIELD Endgame— Kevin Rodriguez (@Kevin45_R) May 19, 2020
explaining time travel
and the multiverse#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/aJCMjw8bED
What We Need
Thank you Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for being comfort viewing during the pandemic. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/mBFtrVMn05— GRQuake084 Say NO 2 hate (@AdamTM24) May 13, 2020
