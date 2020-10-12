Altered Carbon Star Hayley Law Speaks Out on Series Cancellation

✖

The past few months have been filled with highs and lows for Netflix fans, as the streaming service has canceled a slew of popular titles. While each series to get the axe has sparked its own outpouring of emotions from fans, the canceling of Altered Carbon in August garnered a particularly passionate response. The sci-fi cyberpunk series ran for two seasons on the streamer, and was praised throughout for its ensemble cast and unique plot twists. Hayley Law, who portrayed Lizzie Elliot on both seasons of the series, recently addressed its cancellation while speaking to us about her role in the movie Spontaneous. As Law put it, she has been overwhelmed by the response from the series' fandom, and is ultimately proud of the work the series was able to accomplish.

"Whenever I meet fans of Altered Carbon, they're so passionate, and they know more about the show than I do," Law explained. "It's such a great fan base. I was sad too, and it just nice that we were all kind of sad together because we put so much work into the show and it was great. It's one of my favorite things I've ever worked on, and I'm so happy that I got to be a part of it."

"Everything is still so uncertain, so I wasn't holding my breath on anything getting renewed, because you never know what's going on," Law continued. "And that's such a huge, huge show. It takes a whole village to put one scene together. But I'm just happy that people like it, and I'm glad that we got to shoot as much as we did. I would've been on that show for 40 seasons if I could. I loved it so much."

Altered Carbon followed a futuristic society that is transformed by new technology that allows for consciousness to be digitized, making human bodies interchangeable and death impermanent. The cast of the series also includes Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, James Purefoy, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, Trieu Tran, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, and Simone Missick.

The first two seasons of Altered Carbon are now available to stream on Netflix.