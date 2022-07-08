Amazon Prime's Lord Of The Rings Drops New Teaser, Next Trailer Date Revealed

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for another event series. Following the conclusion of The Boys Season 3 today, the streaming service released a brief teaser for their upcoming fantasy television show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The 60 seconds of footage opens with Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrows reading over some ancient text before ominously proclaiming, "The skies... are strange." From there, a meteor is seen hurtling across the atmosphere, as multiple characters watch on. The projectile eventually crash lands at the end of the footage before title cards proclaim, "The Journey Begins." A full-length main teaser is set to arrive next Thursday, July 14.

The Journey Begins. Main Teaser arrives July 14. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/LLQpf3Y0sb — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 8, 2022

This Lord of the Rings spin-off is set thousands of years before both the original trilogy of films as well as The Hobbit franchise. While most specific plot points are scarce at the moment, The Rings of Power comes during Middle Earth's Second Age, which chronicles the forging of the show's namesake.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne recently revealed four major storylines that will be covered in The Rings of Power. The series will mainly spotlight Robert Aramayo's Elrond, a half-Elven politician and architect who goes on to bear the Ring of Air in J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Rings of Power will also detail the rise of Sauron, the fall of the kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance of Elves and Men.

While fans know what to expect from this series, they are going to have to be patient.

"The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show," Payne told Empire. "They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until Season 5."

Payne further emphasized that The Rings of Power is based off of Tolkien's blueprints, but he and McKay were given the freedom to construct the narrative.

"It was like Tolkien put some stars in the sky and let us make out the constellations," Payne continued. "In his letters [particularly in one to his publisher], Tolkien talked about wanting to leave behind a mythology that 'left scope for other minds and hands, wielding the tools of paint, music and drama.' We're doing what Tolkien wanted. As long as we felt like every invention of ours was true to his essence, we knew we were on the right track."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins streaming on September 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.