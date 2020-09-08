AMC's FearFest Celebration to Last All October in Honor of Halloween

✖

The world might largely be dominated by streaming services and their movies and TV shows that are all made available to us immediately, but some audiences still prefer to have a network orchestrate programming blocks for us that we can tune into at our leisure, with AMC confirming that its upcoming FearFest slate of programming is set to last all October. Typically, the event is only the two weeks in the lead-up to Halloween, with its large schedule being made available on the AMC app, but this year is confirmed to have a month-long celebration that won't be limited just to the AMC app.

"AMC FearFest will begin on Thursday, October 1st 2020," the FearFest Twitter account shared with its fans. While the account might not be verified, AMC's official website currently offers fans the first week of programming.

The upcoming schedule begins as follows:

Thursday, October 1st

9 a.m. ET – Eli Roth’s History of Horror

10:01 a.m. ET – From Dusk Till Dawn 2

12 p.m. ET – From Dusk Till Dawn

2 p.m. ET – Dracula 2000

4 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

6 p.m. ET – Bride of Chucky

8 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)

10 p.m. ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Friday, October 2nd

12 a.m. ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

2 a.m. ET - The Amityville Horror (2005)

4 a.m. ET – An American Haunting

9 a.m. ET – The People Under the Stairs

11:30 a.m. ET – The Amityville Horror (1979)

2 p.m. ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

4 p.m. ET – Bride of Chucky

6 p.m. ET – Seed of Chucky

8 p.m. ET – Halloween Resurrection

10 p.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

Saturday, October 3rd

12 a.m. ET – Halloween (1978)

2 a.m. ET – Amityville II: The Possession

4:30 a.m. ET – Hellraiser: Hellseeker

6:30 a.m. ET – Hellraiser: Hellworld

8:30 a.m. ET – Hellraiser: Inferno

11 a.m. ET – Seed of Chucky

1 p.m. ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

3 p.m. ET – Halloween: Resurrection

5 p.m. ET – Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

7 p.m. ET – Halloween (1978)

Monday, October 5th

9 a.m. ET – Corridors of Blood

10:30 a.m. ET – Orphan

1:15 p.m. ET – The Conjuring

3:45 p.m. ET – The Exorcist

6:30 p.m. ET – The Shining

10 p.m. ET – Soulmates

Tuesday, October 6th

12:06 a.m. ET – Ghost Ship

10:03 a.m. ET – The Shining

1:32 p.m. ET – House of Wax

4:01 p.m. ET – Final Destination 2

6 p.m. ET – Ghost Ship

8 p.m. ET – Carrie (2013)

10:15 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left

Wednesday, October 7th

12:45 a.m. ET – Slither

9 a.m. ET – Voodoo Woman

9:15 a.m. ET – Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering

11:15 a.m. ET – Sleepwalkers

1:15 p.m. ET – Carrie (2013)

3:30 p.m. ET – The Last House on the Left

6 p.m. ET – Trick ‘R Treat

8 p.m. ET – Thirteen Ghosts

10 p.m. ET – Evil Dead

Stay tuned for details on the full slate of AMC's FearFest programming.

Are you looking forward to the event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!