American Horror Story Season 13 Made a Point Fans Needed to Hear (& It Was Worth It)

It’s frustrating when a TV show promises something great but fails to deliver. That’s exactly how many people felt when they started watching American Horror Story: 13, even though the new season hasn’t even ended yet. Expectations were high, considering the return of the original cast and all the promises Ryan Murphy had made. With so many familiar characters, a mystery that seemed to bring the show back to its roots, and , it had everything it needed to tell a genuinely good story. And while the first three episodes had already drawn criticism from fans, it was only as the season went on that many people started to realize that, when you look at the bigger picture, there was too much information and not enough explanation.

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Only a small portion of the audience was still holding out hope for the season, given that AHS has always played around with suspense in a way that can make things quite difficult to understand at first, only for the pieces to start falling into place around the halfway point. Then Episodes 9 and 10 arrived with pretty much all the big reveals, connecting the dots that had seemed disconnected and giving the characters’ storylines more context. And you know what it felt like? Watching the first few seasons back in the 2010s. Of course, you can’t really compare 13 to Murder House, Asylum, or Coven, for example, because the time period also affects the viewing experience. But there’s still a lesson here for fans: patience is a virtue.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episodes 9 and 10 of American Horror Story: 13.

Episodes 9 and 10 of American Horror Story: 13 Showed That Waiting Can Pay Off

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Much of the excitement surrounding Season 13 has always been about celebrating AHS itself. After all, Murphy had already said the idea was to go back to the show’s roots and bring back the kind of iconic storytelling that helped it build its legacy in the first place. He even compared the season to the Avengers franchise, so it’s no surprise that fans started dreaming of a return to the show’s glory days, with one of the biggest horror experiences on TV back in full force. However, the new episodes were met with a massive backlash almost right away. Fans complained the story was too confusing and it could never be what it once was; that Murphy was burning out from taking on too many projects and couldn’t handle AHS anymore; and that some characters’ development didn’t make sense (which also led to a few theories), among other things.

Well, bringing the seasons together and reuniting a cast that hadn’t returned in years doesn’t mean much if the plot isn’t properly planned and put together. Everyone loves fan service, but a show can’t rely on it alone. So it’s fair to say that some of the criticism had a point. In the early episodes, we already had some scenes bringing together major characters like Constance, Tate, Adelaide, Kai, and Winter, while bits of information about the season were thrown at the audience to get the theories going. Those scenes gave us a sense of what Season 13 was going for, but the ideas still felt too scattered to connect. Naturally, that raised concerns about the writing and character development (especially since some of the more recent AHS seasons have struggled with those very issues).

But as mentioned earlier, the show has been playing with the audience’s perception since 2011, keeping information hidden for several episodes at a time. There’s a real difference between keeping viewers curious and making them feel like they’ve somehow missed a crucial piece of information. But after the episodes “The Devil Is in the Details” and “The Prodigal Son,” that difference became pretty clear, didn’t it? This isn’t about whether everyone liked the revelations, because that’s a matter of personal opinion. What matters is that these episodes showed why writing off a show too early isn’t always a good idea. Give it some time and let the story unfold. Once the finale arrives, then you can decide what you really think of the whole thing.

How Season 13’s Latest Episodes Prove the Show Still Has What It Takes

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Here’s what happened with Episodes 9 and 10: instead of adding more questions to the mix, which is pretty much what had been happening up to that point, the story finally answered the big mystery that many people still hadn’t been able to figure out. The basic idea that Mr. Nas was Satan and Ben was his son was already clear, but the characters’ roles in the bigger picture remained pretty murky until Episode 8. Finding out that the Devil is Constance’s father as well, for example, totally changes how we see her and her connection to the events that have been unfolding since the beginning. At the same time, we finally understand Ben’s storyline, Mr. Nas’ plans, what the witches need to do, and even the fact that Ashley is part of Satan’s inner circle. The crossover with Apocalypse also became much clearer.

But the question is: how did fans actually react to all these revelations? Well, opinions are still divided, but many have started looking at the new season more openly, admitting that they’ve enjoyed how the latest episodes have developed the story. Reddit, for example, has seen several discussions about this:

And even if Season 13 is finally winning some fans over, that doesn’t mean it’s without its problems. Some episodes could have been better structured (although, given their runtime, that was always going to be a challenge, right?), and there’s also the question of how to give so many characters enough screen time without turning the season into a string os special appearances. But if you really think about it, AHS has never been perfect. Somehow, though, it seems that a lot of viewers have come to remember it that way.

The show has always been great (and that’s what matters), but it’s also always struggled with rushed endings, too many subplots, underdeveloped characters, rules that change whenever the plot needs them to, and scenes made purely to shock. So, what has made the series so beloved? Its atmosphere, its mythology, and the way it makes even its strangest ideas work within its world — and that’s where Episodes 9 and 10 have made a difference. The revelations helped bring the story into focus, but they also gave more weight to the show’s connections with its past (and compared to the Apocalypse crossover, 13 really got that part right). Suddenly, it wasn’t just about finally getting answers, but about seeing how those answers fit into the larger AHS universe, and, in the process, getting back some of that familiar sense of mystery and dread that has always been part of the show’s identity.

In the end, it’s all about knowing when to reveal information and how to develop characters. Episodes 9 and 10 can’t erase the season’s earlier missteps, but they show that a more interesting direction was there all along — fans just needed to trust the process a little more. Now, with three episodes left in Season 13, it’s fair to say that AHS still knows what to do with its stories, even if some people disagree. Maybe the problem is that nostalgia hits differently for everyone. Times have changed, after all, and it’s impossible to feel exactly the same way watching the show now as you did back in the 2010s.

Do you think AHS: 13 was worth the wait, or do you think the latest episodes came too late to make up for its earlier problems? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!