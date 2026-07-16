An Underrated 5-Part Sci-Fi Thriller Is About to Get Way Easier to Watch

Modern streaming has changed how audiences discover television, especially for viewers who missed a series the first time around or never had access to the network that aired it. Ad-supported platforms like Pluto TV have capitalized on that shift, building rotating libraries that let anyone watch complete seasons once locked behind a cable package or a paid streaming tier. Although Pluto TV is free — with ads — the streaming channel is constantly adding critical darlings and audience hits. One of the platform’s next additions fits that mold, a supernatural procedural blending crime-solving with horror and comedy across a five-season run that critics praised even as audiences overlooked it.

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iZombie is a supernatural crime dramedy debuting on Pluto TV’s ad-supported library beginning August 1st. The show follows Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver), a driven Seattle medical resident whose life is upended after a boat party turns into a zombie outbreak. Rather than succumb to her new condition, Liv takes a job at the King County morgue, giving her steady access to the brains she needs to keep her humanity intact. Each brain she consumes also grants her flashes of the victim’s memories and a temporary jolt of their personality, a device the series uses to solve new murders while quietly building a much larger mythology.

Why iZombie Deserves Your Attention

Image courtesy of The CW

iZombie‘s greatest asset lies in how it balances multiple genres without letting any single element overwhelm the others. Developed by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, the same team behind Veronica Mars, the series pairs a case-of-the-week murder mystery with a slow-burn serialized plot about the undead underground hiding beneath Seattle. That structure lets McIver’s Liv solve a self-contained crime nearly every episode while the larger stakes of her condition, and the criminal network exploiting other zombies through antagonist Blaine DeBeers (David Anders), continue to escalate in the background. Plus, since Liv absorbs a victim’s personality alongside their memories, McIver is constantly flexing new acting muscles, shifting from a grieving widow to a frat-house partier to a ruthless assassin within a matter of episodes.

McIver’s helped the iZombie garner critical acclaim throughout its run. For instance, Rotten Tomatoes’ critical score for iZombie sits at 92 percent for the whole series, with the second and third seasons reaching a perfect 100 percent according to a critical consensus. McIver’s performance eventually earned her a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television, while the ensemble around her, including Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) and medical examiner Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli), kept the Seattle Police procedural half of the show grounded even as its mythology grew stranger. Furthermore, the show’s willingness to treat zombie tropes as fertile ground for character comedy also distinguishes it from grimmer contemporaries built around an ongoing apocalypse. Finally, the series got to end its five-season run on its own terms, which means Pluto TV is now offering a complete story.

iZombie Is Not the Only Great TV Show Coming to Pluto

Image courtesy of The CW

iZombie is arriving as part of a larger wave of licensed programming joining Pluto TV on August 1st that includes other great overlooked titles. Jane the Virgin, a telenovela-inspired dramedy that ran for five seasons and 100 episodes, joins the platform alongside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the four-season musical comedy that gathered acclaim for its irreverent look at romance tropes and mental health. In addition, Reign, the four-season historical drama reimagining the early years of Mary, Queen of Scots inside the French court, rounds out the more dramatic side of the slate, while Awkward and Faking It are good coming-of-age comedies.

Jane the Virgin, in particular, earned some of the strongest reviews of its era, winning a Peabody Award and helping star Gina Rodriguez capture a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy during its freshman season. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend built a similarly devoted following around its original songs, which borrowed the conventions of pop, country, and Broadway numbers to interrogate its protagonist’s mental health rather than simply play them for laughs, an approach that earned star Rachel Bloom her own Golden Globe for Best Actress. Both series, like iZombie, benefited from creators being given the space to finish what they started, serving as great examples of how television can flourish when creators see their projects through.

iZombie, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Reign, Awkward, and Faking It begin streaming for free on Pluto TV starting August 1st.

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