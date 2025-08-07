Some people say they’re over zombies, but the moment a good show drops, everyone’s watching it. The truth is that whether it’s about an apocalypse or just a character turning into a zombie, the genre still works because it can set the stage for all kinds of stories: from heavy dramas to the most ridiculous comedies. Some shows play it straight, digging into trauma and the collapse of society, while others go all in on the chaos and just have fun with it. That variety is exactly what keeps the genre going (even after its big pop culture boom). If it’s done right, we’re in, and this list proves there’s still plenty worth watching.

Here are the 10 best zombie TV shows of all time. Together, they show how these creatures can still be used in fresh ways without telling the same story over and over again, because the world of the undead is bigger and more interesting than it looks.

1) The Walking Dead

image courtesy of amc

The Walking Dead is the show that basically set the standard for zombie TV. However, the top of the top is not just about the undead, but about how people deal with the total collapse of society, and what that brings out in human nature, both good and bad. The story follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a group of survivors in a world overrun by zombies, where the real danger often comes from other humans. This mix of psychological drama and horror kept the series going for years and helped build a whole extended universe with multiple spin-offs. It left a serious mark.

But what really keeps The Walking Dead relevant isn’t just the plot, but the way it builds complex characters and throws them into situations that somehow feel grounded, even in such a wild setting. Sure, it had its ups and downs and lost some steam toward the end, but its influence on the genre is huge. It shaped what came next and is still essential for anyone into zombie stories. If you want to understand how zombie TV got where it is today, this is where you start.

2) The Last of Us

image courtesy of hbo

One of the most well-known adaptations, The Last of Us showed up with massive expectations, and delivered the kind of tense, emotional storytelling that most zombie dramas can’t even touch. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they cross a post-apocalyptic country taken over by a brutal fungal infection, while also facing the emotional wreckage they carry inside. But it’s not just about the outside threat; it’s really about what it means to hold on to your humanity when everything else is gone.

What really makes this one stand out is how deeply it explores its characters, showing their flaws, fears, and motivations without leaning on tired tropes. Pascal and Ramsey give performances that feel raw and real, anchoring the whole thing and making every moment hit harder. The Last of Us goes beyond being a zombie show, because it’s a story about emotional survival, and that’s exactly why so many fans and critics already see it as one of the best in the genre.

3) Ash vs. Evil Dead

image courtesy of starz

When it comes to zombies, a lot of people are in it for the gore and some laughs – and that’s exactly where Ash vs. Evil Dead shines. It brings back the legendary Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and goes all-in on a mix of black humor and over-the-top violence, making it stand out from the wave of serious, brooding zombie shows. The story follows Ash fighting off demonic forces with his trusty chainsaw, all while keeping the same trashy, cult energy that made the Evil Dead franchise iconic in the first place.

It’s definitely not for everyone, especially if you’re looking for depth or emotional arcs. However, it nails what it sets out to do. Campbell owns the role with ridiculous charisma and perfect comic timing, and that alone carries a lot of the show’s charm. Ash vs. Evil Dead ends up being a refreshing change of pace in the genre, and one of the few horror-comedies that fully embraces the chaos without falling flat.

4) iZombie

image courtesy of the cw

Is it possible to make the zombie genre lighter and still tell a good story? Absolutely. iZombie proves that it’s doable and surprisingly clever. The premise is weird in the best way: Liv Moore (Rose McIver), a medical examiner turned zombie, has to eat brains to stay “human,” and ends up solving murders by absorbing the memories of the victims. It sounds wild, but it works. The mix of procedural crime-solving, dark humor, and supernatural drama gives the show a unique rhythm that sets it apart right away.

The key strength of iZombie, however, lies in how it keeps things fresh. The cases are fun, the characters are genuinely interesting, and the tone strikes a great balance between silly and serious. It’s not here to scare you; it’s here to entertain, with a style that doesn’t rely on gore or grimness. In a genre full of despair and blood, this series offers something different without ever losing its bite.

5) Dead Set

image courtesy of e4

Dead Set isn’t the most talked-about shows out there, but it earns its place on this list thanks to its originality and clever critique of society (something that’s still rare in this genre). The story unfolds during a reality show, with contestants stuck inside the house, completely unaware that the zombie apocalypse has erupted in the outside world. That setup alone already sets the tone, but it’s the smart critique of media culture and obsession with fame that really makes this stand out.

A British miniseries, Dead Set doesn’t waste time trying to stretch its story. Instead, it goes straight to the point with a dense narrative that delivers real horror while doubling as a sharp satire of modern entertainment. It’s not built for a long binge, but every episode has weight. This series uses the zombie genre to say more than just “run for your life,” making it one of the smartest entries out there.

6) All of Us Are Dead

image courtesy of netflix

Lately, Korean productions have been showing what they do best, and that definitely applies to their take on zombies. All of Us Are Dead puts students trapped inside a school during a zombie outbreak, adding layers of teen drama and social conflict to the usual horror. It’s not just about fighting the undead here; it’s about the weight of choices and the complex relationships between young characters caught in chaos.

The show balances suspense and gore well, but it’s the character development that really grabs attention – reaching audiences beyond just horror fans. All of Us Are Dead became a global hit because it mixes these elements effectively, proving the zombie genre still has plenty of room to grow when the story is done right.

7) Fear the Walking Dead

image courtesy of amc

Of the many The Walking Dead spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead had the tough job of not feeling like just a rehash. Unlike others that focus on specific characters, this one takes us back to the very start of the apocalypse, following a dysfunctional family as society breaks down in Los Angeles. It’s a more intimate take, focusing less on zombie action and more on human relationships, and the real social collapse happening around them.

Sure, the series had its ups and downs and got some mixed reviews, but it found its stride when it dug deeper into characters and explored less typical storylines. Why is it on this list? Because Fear the Walking Dead fills an important gap in this genre by showing the outbreak from day one, which is something most zombie shows skip entirely. That perspective makes it a valuable addition.

8) Santa Clarita Diet

image courtesy of netflix

Santa Clarita Diet proves you can make a good zombie show and still get some laughs. But don’t mistake it for a satire like you might expect from a comedy in this genre. The story follows Sheila (Drew Barrymore), a real estate agent who turns into a zombie and has to feed on human flesh. The show tackles this with dark humor that works because it doesn’t try to be anything more than what it is: a light, entertaining horror-comedy, plain and simple.

The real strength is the chemistry between Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, which carries the show effortlessly. It also uses the chance to poke fun at family life while delivering absurd and funny moments. Sure, Santa Clarita Diet got cancelled, but it remains one of the most beloved zombie shows for fans. It’s smart, full of clever jokes, and moves at a comfortable pace – a solid pick to freshen up the genre.

9) Z Nation

image courtesy of syfy

This is another case where the show doesn’t go for heavy drama, but leans into action and humor in a zombie setting. Z Nation finds a balance that works for fans who want tension without taking things too seriously. The story follows a group trying to transport the only survivor immune to the infection, hoping to develop a cure. The series has a totally irreverent tone, with eccentric characters and wild situations that work exactly because it leans into its trashy vibe.

The production wasn’t a hit with critics, but it earned a loyal fan base by carving out a unique spot among zombie shows. It’s like The Walking Dead met Mad Max and Evil Dead: a show designed purely to entertain and throw curveballs, with zero pretensions. Z Nation is basically all about chaos and unpredictability, standing out in the zombie world by fully owning its wild, over-the-top vibe – and it doesn’t hold back on that.

10) Black Summer

image courtesy of netflix

Black Summer is for those who want real tension and a nearly documentary-style look at a zombie apocalypse. The series follows a group of survivors trying to find each other in the middle of the chaos, focusing purely on survival – no extra fluff. The Z Nation spinoff (and more serious one) kicks off right at the outbreak’s beginning, plunging viewers into a world where society quickly collapses and every decision could mean life or death. The episodes move fast, and the scenes feel raw because there’s no sugarcoating the disaster. It’s not lacking story, but you watch knowing you’re in for a brutal, immediate ride.

What makes Black Summer stand out is its minimalist style and how it builds suspense with hardly any dialogue and a lot of action. Don’t expect big character arcs or drama; what you get is a straightforward, no-nonsense portrayal of what a real apocalypse might feel like. It’s perfect when it comes to pure adrenaline with zombies.

What’s your favorite zombie TV show? Let us know in the comments below!