Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Shantaram will drop the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season Friday, October 14, on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays until the season finale on December 16.

See the first-look image below.

(Photo: Roland Neveu / Apple TV+)

Hunnam leads a cast that includes Shubham Saraf (Criminal: UK, The Power), Elektra Kilbey (Tales From the Loop, Odd Man Rush), Fayssal Bazzi (The Commons, Stateless), Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer, Shadow and Bone), Antonia Desplat (The Letter for the King, The French Dispatch), Alyy Khan (Mogul Mowgli, The Serpent), Sujaya Dasgupta (I May Destroy You, Ghosts), Vincent Perez (Riviera, An Officer and a Spy), David Field (Preacher, Mortal Kombat), Alexander Siddig (24, Game of Thrones), Gabrielle Scharnitzky (Treadstone, Devil), Elham Ehsas (The Kite Runner, Homeland), Rachel Kamath (Jack Irish), and Shiv Palekar (The Greenhouse).

Marvel's The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot, whose credits include Hannibal and Narcos, serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Bharat Nalluri (Torchwood, Professionals) directs and executive produces with Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick), who co-created the series with Lightfoot.

Produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios (Paramount+'s The Offer, Station Eleven) and Anonymous Content's AC Studios, Shantaram is streaming October 14 on Apple TV+.

