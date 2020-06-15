Arnold Schwarzenegger Investing in Genius Brands, Starring in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten

✖

Last year it was announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in an animated series titled Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten from Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions, and now the star has made a major financial investment in one of the involved companies. Genius Brands International has announced that Schwarzenegger has received stock warrants in the company as an advance against his profits from appearing in the series, making him a significant investor in the multimedia company.

“I am honored to help realize Stan’s vision of creating a children’s cartoon series that not only entertains with superhero adventures, but also imparts valuable lessons about the importance of health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying, and diversity," Schwarzenegger said in a statement. "Andy Heyward is one of the industry’s most respected producers of children’s programming and working together we will be able to bring to life our shared vision of ‘content with a purpose,’ which parents can enjoy alongside their children while taking comfort in the moral and educational focus.”

Heyward, Chairman & CEO, Genius Brands, added: “We are grateful to have Arnold, not only as a co-producer, but also as a warrant holder, which is a tribute to his belief in both the series and Genius Brands. Not only is Arnold a legendary entertainer and a leading voice in promoting children’s education and fitness, he is a uniquely accomplished investor who brings the perspective of having been Governor of California, the 5th largest economy in the world. I can think of no better or smarter partner.”

Created by Stan Lee as one of his final projects, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, is scheduled to premiere next year on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. The series is co-produced Genius Brands with China’s Alibaba Group, Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Schwarzenegger, who also serves as executive producer, lends his voice as the lead character in the series. Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza has written the series. Heyward, Paul Wachter, CEO of Main Street Advisors, and President of POW! Entertainment, Gill Champion, also serve as executive producers.

Schwarzenegger will voice the lead character, Arnold Armstrong/Captain Courage in the series. The character is described as “an average gym teacher before he was imbued with superpowers when the earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.