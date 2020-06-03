Netflix Cancels Astronomy Club

✖

Netflix's black-created sketch comedy show, Astronomy Club, has been cancelled after one season by the streamer. The announcement that the show had not been renewed for a second season came from the show's official Twitter account on Tuesday, thanking fans for their support of the series, which debuted all six episodes on Netflix in December 2016. The statement also noted that they hope more black artists and comedians are given a platform in the future.

"Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future," the statement read.

Following news of the show's cancellation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord encouraged the troupe to look for a new outlet for the series, though it is unclear at this time if that is something that is being pursued by those involved with the series.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show was created by the Upright Citizens Brigade's first all-black sketch team, the Astronomy Club and starred the team's eight members Shawntae Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar. The six-episode first season dealt with a range of issues focusing on the black experience, including race relations and attitudes towards African Americans in the media. In between sketches, the show also depicted a fake reality show that saw the Astronomy Club members living together in the Astronomy Clubhouse, complete with Big Brother-style confessionals.

Astronomy Club was executive produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris as part of a $100 million development deal with Netflix along with showrunner Daniel Powell. The series, which has a 100 percent Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 percent Audience Score, saw a number of guest stars in its one season on Netflix including Ice Cube, Busy Phillips, Gillian Jacobs, and Jon Gabrus.

Astronomy Club is just the latest black-led comedies cancelled by Netflix in the last year, including Idris Elba's Turn Up Charlie which was cancelled by the streamer in April, and Tuca and Bertie, which was cancelled last July after one season. That series, which stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, was recently picked up for a second season by Adult Swim.

