7 Reasons Batman Beyond Is the Best Version of the DC Character

Batman Beyond (aka Batman of the Future) was an animated series that ran for three seasons, and boy, did it leave its mark on DC Comics. This animated series takes place far in the future, following up on Batman: The Animated Series. In other words, it may bring Bruce Wayne back to the forefront, but it offers a very different take on the hero. For starters, Bruce has been forced into retirement, leaving Gotham City more vulnerable than ever. Enter Terry McGinnis, the new Batman, aka Batman Beyond. He doesn’t have Bruce’s backstory, and thus opens the door to a very different set of adventures.

It was not hard for fans to fall in love with the adventures of Batman Beyond. It took the best elements of Batman’s story and ported it into the future, adding different stakes and twists across the universe. Viewers got to see the results of Batman’s hard work, what Gotham City would look like at the end of the day. Terry’s story is compelling because it dances the line between familiar and new, offering the best of both worlds to dedicated fans.

For this reason, many fans have been begging for Terry’s story to continue, either in an animated series or live-action adaptation. Here are more reasons why the series is so iconic.

1) Fresh Take on a Classic Hero

Obviously, one of the best parts about Terry McGinnis is that he offers a fresh take on the classic hero we all know and love. He may be Batman, but he’s not the Batman most of us have seen in a hundred different tales and adventures. Terry may not have lost his parents to a horrible tragedy, but his backstory still encouraged him to become a superhero in his own right.

At first, a lot of Terry’s origin story is wrapped up in guilt and anger. He blamed himself for his father’s death (though later he would learn it was more about corporate espionage), and that fueled Terry as Batman Beyond. He was determined to take out the thugs who seemingly killed his dad, and that put him on a similar path to Bruce Wayne, albeit for vastly different reasons.

Notably, this version of Batman is also still in high school. In other words, Terry had to do something that viewers never had to see Bruce go through; he had to find a way to balance superhero life with his social life and education. It’s not hard to imagine how that would be easier said than done, and Batman Beyond consistently showcased how much trouble Terry had finding that balance.

2) Cyberpunk Batman — Need We Say More?

Batman’s (Bruce Wayne) core concept hails from the noir era, and while readers love that, it does shine through in many ways. Batman Beyond allowed for a new take on the hero, throwing him into the cyberpunk, dystopian side of things. It’s safe to say that this is not something any viewers expected, but it worked shockingly well. For example, Wayne Enterprises is a corporate entity, and in this corporate dystopia, control over the company is hotly disputed, making it a central point for many stories.

Then there’s the technology of the Batman Beyond suit. It’s basically a far more technological version of what we’re familiar with, complete with augmented strength, gliding wings, rocket boots, cloaking device; the works. Viewers get a pretty fast rundown on how Bruce can control the suit at a distance during Terry’s first outing. The suit perfectly fits the more cyberpunk aesthetic, all while covering some of Terry’s weaknesses.

3) Different Strengths and Weaknesses

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment

On that note, it’s good to remember that Terry McGinnis is a very different Batman. Even his body type is different, as he’s smaller and more agile than Bruce Wayne. He can manage feats that probably would have seemed impossible to Bruce. However, he does lack the strength that is more classically common to Batman. Thankfully, that’s something the suit can easily compensate for, allowing him to be on the ground without the extensive training Bruce Wayne had to go through.

To be clear, Terry still has a steep learning curve to contend with. Not only does he have to learn how to work under Bruce’s orders (we can all agree that would be a challenge, even while loving his character), tackle new enemies, and find a new work/life balance, but he has to learn how to make the suit work for him. The Batman Beyond armor has a ton of gadgets, and while they don’t hit the “Go Go Gadget” level, it probably feels pretty close at times.

4) Batman Beyond’s Rogues’ Gallery

Unsurprisingly, Batman Beyond is dealing with a lot of history, thanks to the years Batman dedicated to keeping the city safe. Terry inherited not just the suit and legacy, but some of the villains. Batman Beyond’s rogues’ gallery is a unique bundle of villains, blending twists of original enemies with wholly new villains, and pretty much everything in between. For example, one of Terry’s first antagonists is a group called the Jokerz. They’re a street-level gang inspired by Joker (Don’t worry, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker makes it clear how the villain felt about that).

The Jokerz are the only antagonists to grace Batman Beyond’s streets, as the Royal Flush Gang, Curaré, and Inque all create memorable moments within the series, among many other antagonists. A member of the Royal Flush Gang quickly showcases her potential to be to Terry what Catwoman was to Bruce. Some things really do come full circle. Conversely, Inque is basically the new take on Clayface, including a sympathetic goal and origin story. There are even some familiar faces (with a twist), such as Hush, Bane, and Ra’s al Ghul.

5) Wisecracking Superhero Elements

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment

Given Terry’s backstory, it would be understandable if he became a brooding vigilante, not unlike his predecessor. However, that is hardly the case, as Terry is a wisecracking superhero through and through. It’s safe to guess that the creators behind Batman Beyond were heavily inspired by Spider-Man’s balance of tragedy and humor, knowing how it can appeal to a broader audience.

In other words, Terry talks a lot. He’ll joke around with his enemies and allies, and while Bruce doesn’t always respond in kind, it’s still nice to see. He has a way of smiling through almost the worst the world has to offer him, and that helps him stand out against Batman’s history.

On a similar note, Terry is not immune to relationship drama. His story begins with him more or less in a relationship with Dana, though that has its fair share of ups and downs. That’s another page the creators may or may not have taken from Spider-Man’s playbook.

6) Shining a Light on the Future

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment

No matter how we look at it, Terry’s story in Batman Beyond shines a light on what happened to the heroes so many of us grew up loving. To start with, we see firsthand what happened to Bruce; the price he paid to try and keep the city safe and secure. Yes, that does mean the series often dives headfirst into some Bruce-themed drama, as the Bat Family doesn’t shy away from the truth when Terry is around. Given that they’ve been where he is now, they have a right to speak their mind.

Bruce isn’t the only one we get an update on. Barbara Gordon is now Commissioner Gordon, while Tim Drake has safely retired (but only after surviving something horrible). Meanwhile, the Justice League is still going strong, and Batman Beyond is even a team member, at least for a time. There’s an older version of Superman on the team, plus a bunch of new heroes who have stepped up to protect the planet in lieu of more classic heroes. It feels familiar, given how often superhero tales throw us into the far future.

7) Bruce Wayne as a Mentor

Bruce Wayne may be retired from Batman, but he clearly never wanted to retire from Gotham. He’s been keeping his finger on the pulse of the city, and it didn’t take long for him to agree to work with Terry (despite his protestations). Obviously, there’s a catch. This version of Bruce has seen and been through it all, making him even more grizzled and jaded than viewers likely remember. It makes a heartbreaking level of sense, given that this hero has given just about everything to protect his city, for better or worse. In other words, the end of Bruce’s career as Batman left him primed to be beyond grumpy, with little patience for the outside world. He’s still a force to be reckoned with, as Terry’s interactions with the elder Batman prove.

Naturally, Terry does not have years of experience to lean on. That’s where Bruce comes into play, since Bruce is retired but still present. Yes, this effectively puts Bruce as “the man in the chair” for Batman Beyond, but again, it works. Bruce is a grumpy old man who resents having to take a step back from superhero life, but he balances out Terry’s naivety and lack of experience. Together, they make for a whole team.

How do you feel about Batman Beyond? Let us know in the comments below!