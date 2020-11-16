Batwoman Season 2 Teaser Trailer Reveals New Look at Javicia Leslie's Suit

A new teaser released by The CW for the second season of Batwoman offers a fresh look at new lead character Ryan Wilder's new Batwoman costume. Javicia Leslie plays the new hero taking over in the second season of the DC Comics television series. Wilder is a former drug dealer trying to pay back the debt she owes the citizens of Gotham City. That means making her own Batwoman costume to protect the city's streets. The character made her comic book debut in Batgirl #50 in October, and she has a vastly different personality from her predecessor. You can watch the teaser for yourself embedded above.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of 'What can this Batsuit do for me?'" Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries said when The CW officially revealed the new costume. "But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.' Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired."

Leslie added, "I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman—it's her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

Leslie is replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman's lead actor. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when The CW first announced her as the new Batwoman.

What do you think of the new Batwoman costume? Let us know in the comments. Batwoman Season Two is filming now in Vancouver. The season premiers on January 17th on The CW.