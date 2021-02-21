Batwoman: Season 2 Character Posters Released

We've only seen four episodes so far of Batwoman's second season, but it's pretty safe to say that the hit The CW series has already made a profound impact. Now that Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) has fully begun to take on the role of Gotham City's caped crusader, following the mysterious departure of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the series has begun to introduce some meaningful and surprising new plot twists. Along the way, fans have gotten to see some awesome new moments surrounding the series' ensemble of characters -- and it looks like The CW is here to provide fans with a new look at them. The CW has released a series of character photos for some of Batwoman's ensemble, showcasing Ryan and the various other characters in her orbit.

"You know what I love so much about Ryan? I feel like when I watch superhero shows, they're so opposite of me as a human being and I'm really watching something that's very much like a fantasy," Leslie explained to reporters during a press event last month. "And that's cool because we're able to lose ourselves in it. But what I love about Ryan is she's like us, and then she enters that fantasy. So, now you can have like ... there's a stake in it for you. There's something that you can invest in because you understand that you relate to it, you connect to it. And she's not some rich, wealthy socialite. She is literally like all of us, and she's now entering this world of fantasy. And it kind of like ... I feel like a lot of people will feel this when they watch it, it brings that childhood likeness to it. You can really imagine yourself in that world, through Ryan's journey."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.