Beavis & Butt-head Creator Teases Potential for Live-Action Version of Series

Mike Judge, the iconic creator behind Beavis and Butt-Head, has spent decades expanding his animated universe, but he may now be considering the duo’s most radical evolution yet. The characters have endured from their 1990s MTV origins to a successful revival series on Paramount+ and now Comedy Central, proving their brand of idiotic social commentary remains as relevant as ever. The upcoming third season of this revival, officially titled Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, is set to premiere on Comedy Central this Fall, continuing the adventures of the iconic teens as well as their older, alternate-universe selves. Now, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, which ComicBook attended, Judge revealed he is seriously contemplating a live-action version of his most famous creation.

“I’ve come close to wanting to do [live action Beavis & Butt-Head]…I’m open to it,” Judge told the audience during the convention. His statement marks a significant shift for the creator, who for years seemed hesitant to take the characters out of their animated world. During the panel, Judge also spoke about a potential live-action project that was explored several years ago. Back in 2020, the idea progressed far enough that they held casting sessions over Zoom with the specific goal of finding actors to play the duo, though that particular effort did not move forward into a full production.

Mike Judge on being pitched expansions of his animated shows



“I’ve come close to wanting to do (live action Beavis & Butthead)…I’m open to it.”



Says they were doing a casting thing in 2020 about that very thing. Credits the SNL sketch with thinking it might work. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) July 25, 2025

The franchise’s continued success has undeniably kept it in the cultural conversation, making a potential live-action adaptation more viable than ever. The modern revival series successfully updated the classic formula by having the duo comment on viral YouTube and TikTok videos in addition to music videos, keeping their humor relevant to a new generation. The show also introduced canonical “Old Beavis and Butt-Head” segments, showing the characters as clueless middle-aged men still struggling with basic life skills. This creative expansion, combined with the successful 2022 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, has proven the characters have a longevity that can support new creative swings, like a live-action series.

A Viral SNL Sketch Paved the Way for Live-Action Beavis & Butt-Head

A major catalyst for Judge’s change of heart came from Saturday Night Live. At the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Judge specifically credited a viral 2024 SNL sketch with proving that a live-action adaptation could work. The sketch, which aired during the April 13, 2024 episode hosted by Ryan Gosling, began as a seemingly serious news panel discussion on the dangers of artificial intelligence. The segment was moderated by an anchor played by Heidi Gardner, who attempted to facilitate a nuanced conversation with an expert. The entire premise was designed to be shattered by the appearance of a shockingly accurate live-action version of Beavis in the audience, played with uncanny precision by Gosling himself. His presence, complete with the signature underbite and high-pitched laugh, completely derailed the proceedings.

The sketch’s comedic genius escalated when Gardner asked the distracting Beavis to move, only for his seat to be taken by another audience member who was a perfect replica of Butt-Head, played by SNL cast member Mikey Day. The appearance of the two actors together, in full prosthetic makeup and embodying the characters’ iconic posture and mannerisms, was so effective that it famously caused Heidi Gardner to break character, laughing uncontrollably on live television. That genuine moment of comedic chaos helped the sketch become a viral sensation. More importantly, it served as an undeniable proof-of-concept.

The third season of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head premieres on Comedy Central on September 3, 2025.

