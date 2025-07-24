Beavis And Butt-Head Reveal Season 3 Release Date With New Trailer

Play video

The boys are back in town as Beavis and Butt-Head are making a comeback to Paramount. Set to arrive on Comedy Central this fall, a new trailer has arrived for the revival’s third season, giving animation fans plenty of hints as to what is to come for the hard-rocking teenagers. On top of promoting the return of the boys’ cosmic and older doppelgangers, the series is hinting at some major guest stars that seem right up Butt-Head and Beavis’ alley. From what you can see in the trailer above, it seems that the animated protagonists haven’t missed a beat when it comes to causing some serious destruction.

Beavis And Butt-Head season three will arrive on Comedy Central on September 3rd, making for a big change from the previous two seasons that first premiered on Paramount+. The first season of the revival began in 2022 with the film Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, as the boys were whisked from the past into the present, discovering some of the wild new changes to the world since they were gone. Following the successful first two seasons and the movie, Paramount confirmed season three in the summer of last year, while also stating that it would arrive on the comedic cable network. While not yet confirmed, it seems likely that it will also air on Paramount+, at least at some point in time.

The More Things Change

While Butt-Head and Beavis have hardly become good people in the recent episodes, things have changed quite a bit across the board. To start, the crass pair don’t simply watch music videos and make comments anymore, but rather, they often look at viral videos and add delightfully hilarious commentary. Another big change the series has experienced in its revival is the new takes on the classic animated characters that first premiered on MTV.

Often, Beavis And Butt-Head’s new series will focus on new segments of the titular characters as adults, attempting to survive while still having no real idea how to manage their lives. While these new segments are far different from the original episodes of the series, they do add some wild new storybeats and moments that might otherwise have never been explored. Of course, the rocking teenagers aren’t the only ones who are making a comeback this year from creator Mike Judge.

Prior to the arrival of Beavis And Butt-Head season three, King of the Hill is returning for its fourteenth season on August 4th. Rather than joining the boys on Comedy Central, Hank Hill and his family will arrive on Hulu, with ten episodes looking to see what the Hills have been up to in their years away from the screen. Wherever you look, it’s a great time to be a fan of Mike Judge and his wild animated worlds.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the characters that helped put MTV on the map?