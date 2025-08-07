10 Best Loki Moments We Still Can’t Get Over

Loki’s journey is unlike any other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, he starts as Thor’s jealous younger brother, trying as hard as he can to get his father’s attention. When it becomes clear his efforts are in vain, the God of Mischief leaves Asgard behind and makes a deal with Thanos. Once again, Loki loses, ending up in jail on Asgard until the Dark Elves attack. The death of his mother, Frigga, changes him, and he starts to turn over a new leaf by teaming up with his brother in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, Loki isn’t a good guy for long because Thanos returns and kills his former lackey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While that should have been the end for the Asgardian, the Avengers’ time heist gives him a second chance when he uses the Tesseract to escape from New York. Loki ends up at the Time Variance Authority, aka the TVA, in his Disney+ series and meets Mobius, who needs help taking down a dangerous variant. Here are the 10 best moments from Loki that we still can’t get over.

1) A Little God in a Giant Multiverse

Play video

Loki’s first impulse when he arrives at the TVA is to escape, as he doesn’t belong in jail or wherever they plan to put him. As he runs around the strange-looking office, he comes across a bunch of Infinity Stones in a desk drawer. The idea that artifacts he spent so much time trying to collect could be used as paperweights shocks the villain to his core.

2) Loki’s True Fate

Play video

It’s hard for Mobius to get Loki to understand the gravity of the situation, so he has a history lesson do the work for him. The God of Mischief watches as the events of the original Loki’s life play out, including his death at the hands of the Mad Titan. Watching a different version of himself die changes his perspective, as he doesn’t want to suffer the same fate.

3) Classic Loki’s Glorious Purpose

Play video

After everything goes wrong at the TVA, Loki ends up in the Void, a wasteland at the end of time. Other variants of Loki come across the titular one and teach him about surviving in the Void. However, Loki doesn’t want to sit around, pushing the other Asgardians to help him reach his goal. Classic Loki goes above and beyond, using his magic to recreate Asgard and distract Alioth.

4) Loki’s Trip to Pompeii With Mobius

Play video

The TVA can’t figure out how a certain Loki variant keeps evading them, which is why Mobius brings the new Loki in. The Asgardian realizes that his counterpart may be hiding in apocalypses, prompting a trip to Pompeii. Mobius can only watch as Loki loses his mind around all the people fleeing a volcanic eruption.

5) Sylvie Kills He Who Remains

Play video

When Loki and Sylvie finally reach the Citadel at the End of Time, they meet He Who Remains, a Kang variant that’s keeping all of his evil doppelgangers at bay by destroying timelines. Sylvie doesn’t care about his mission because she feels like her life was taken from her, so she kills her enemy despite Loki asking her to reconsider.

6) Victor Timely Turns Into Spaghetti

Play video

With He Who Remains out of the picture, the multiverse starts expanding, putting all of existence in danger. Loki and his friends recruit another version of Kang to help out, and everything’s going well until Victor Timely finally walks out to fix the multiverse loom. Timely explodes immediately, sending the good guys back to the drawing board.

7) Loki Learns How to Control His Time-Slipping

Play video

The threat to the multiverse takes priority in Loki Season 2, but the God of Mischief is dealing with a personal problem as well. He can’t stop time-slipping, which means he randomly jumps to different points in time. Near the end of the season, though, he learns to control the power and save everyone he cares about.

8) Loki Uses His Magic Again

Play video

At the start of Season 2, Loki and Mobius hunt down a rogue TVA agent who is posing as an actor in the past. Hunter X-05 is giving Mobius trouble, forcing Loki to pull out the big guns and use his magic to corner the target. The Asgardian’s iconic horns even appear in a shadow during the sequence, calling back to his days as a villain.

9) Mobius Stops and Smells the Roses

Play video

Once all the fighting is over, Mobius is feeling a bit down. He returns to another timeline to watch a different version of himself, who is happy living in the suburbs with his family. The heartfelt moment proves just how far Mobius has come as a character.

10) Loki Saves the Multiverse

Play video

Another character that completes a spectacular arc is the titular god, who sacrifices everything to hold the multiverse together after the loom fails. He sits on the throne at the End of Time, ready to accept that his real purpose is to protect everyone and everything, even if it means never seeing his friends again.

Loki is streaming on Disney+.

Which of these Loki moments is your favorite? Is there another one that deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!