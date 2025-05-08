10 Best Peacock Shows to Binge in One Weekend

There’s nothing like getting home on a Friday evening and settling in for the weekend. It’s a good excuse to sit on the couch and not get up until it’s time to face the Sunday scaries. However, there are better ways to spend a weekend than scrolling on TikTok. In fact, there are what feels like endless streaming services, all full of quality TV shows. Netflix has mainstream juggernauts like Squid Game and Stranger Things, while Apple TV+ has more recent hits, such as Shrinking and Severance. It’s hard to go wrong, but there is another platform that’s flying under the radar, Peacock.

Engineered by the good people at NBCUniversal, Peacock is home to plenty of worthwhile TV shows, including Law & Order, The Office, and Yellowstone. All of those have extensive episode lists, though, making them less-than-desirable for a weekend binge. Thankfully, Peacock is also home to series that get their job done quickly.

1) Long Bright River

Released on Peacock in 2025, Long Bright River is based on Liz Moore’s book of the same name. It follows a Philadelphia-based cop, Mickey Fitzpatrick (Amanda Seyfried), who finds herself trying to solve a series of murders while hunting down her missing sister. Long Bright River has one eight-episode season that’s fully available to stream on Peacock.

2) Poker Face

Like Long Bright River, Poker Face has one season on Peacock, but things won’t stay that way for long. A second season will start airing on the platform in May 2025, meaning there’s still time to catch up on Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) wild adventure that involves plenty of death in the first outing. Poker Face comes from the mind of Rian Johnson, best known for directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper.

3) Wolf Like Me

There’s never been a werewolf story like this. Wolf Like Me follows Gary (Josh Gad) as he tries to make a life for himself and his daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), in Australia after the death of his wife. A local, Mary (Isla Fisher), helps Gary connect with Emma, but the fact that she turns into a monster every full moon sure complicates things. Wolf Like Me‘s two seasons consist of 13 episodes, making it an easy weekend binge.

4) Denise Richards & Her Wild Things

Sometimes, the perfect way to forget about real-world problems is to watch other people deal with theirs, which is where reality TV comes in. Denise Richards & Her Wild Things follows the Bond girl as she navigates life as a parent alongside her husband, Aaron Phypers. With only eight episodes, it’s a great show to toss on to see what it’s like to live life as a movie star.

5) Ted

The Ted movies from Seth MacFarlane don’t seem like they have enough going for them to warrant a prequel. However, Ted on Peacock proves the doubters wrong by diving into the hilarious origins of the titular bear and his buddy, John. A second season is on the way, but with Season 1 only having seven episodes, it’s worth getting through now.

6) Broadchurch

If Peacock Originals aren’t getting the job done, the streaming service is home to one of England’s best-received crime dramas, Broadchurch. Starring a former Doctor, David Tennant, the series focuses on a murder in a small English town and the effects it has on the community. With Broadchurch running for 24 episodes, it makes for a good challenge for the elite bingers.

7) Dr. Death

To capitalize on the popularity of true crime podcasts, Peacock brought one to life with Dr. Death. Since it has the luxury of being an anthology series, the show features a stacked cast that includes Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer, Mandy Moore, and Joshua Jackson. Dr. Death‘s two seasons focus on different crimes, but it never veers off course during its 16-episode run.

8) Prime Suspect

A new take on the British show that ran for well over a decade, Prime Suspect‘s one and only season is available on Peacock. It follows a detective, Jane Timoney (Maria Bello), who isn’t getting along with her new colleagues in New York City. However, their suspicions may not be unfounded because Jane is keeping her cards close to the vest.

9) St. Denis Medical

If The Office‘s nine seasons feel a little daunting, there’s another mockumentary show on Peacock that’s just as funny, St. Denis Medical. It takes place in an Oregon hospital that’s seen better days, and the staff don’t help matters by always finding themselves in wacky situations. Binging through St. Denis Medical‘s first season will be light work, as each episode clocks in at around 20 minutes long.

10) Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Another show based on a podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist throws it back to the ’70s, telling the story of a robbery the night of Muhammad Ali’s return to boxing. The cast is no joke, featuring heavyweights like Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L. Jackson, and the show wraps things up in only eight episodes. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is worth the binge, especially because there’s no reason to worry about a cliffhanger.

Have you watched any of these shows on Peacock? Which one will you check out during your next weekend binge? Let us know in the comments below!