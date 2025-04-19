7 Best Sci-fi Shows With Only One Season (And Where to Watch Them)

There’s a popular saying that quantity doesn’t equal quality, and that’s certainly true when it comes to some of the best sci-fi shows around. While dozens of incredible shows have run for multiple seasons, there are just as many gems that only lasted a single season. Admittedly, some were designed to fit into a single season. Unfortunately, many others were cut before they could grow and shine. Right away, it’s likely that most sci-fi fans can think of at least a dozen different shows that fit into either category. While discussing them all is impossible, it’s still worth examining a few of them, and there’s nothing more heartbreaking than falling in love with a series and learning that there will never be another season.

For this reason, it’s critical to dive into these sci-fi shows with your eyes wide open. On a happier note, enough attention to these beloved shows may spark a revitalization, bringing them back to the small screen for more adventures — it’s happened before. Streaming services have become famous for saving shows from one another, a pattern that will hopefully continue as long as cherished shows get canceled.

Science fiction is a broad genre that includes everything from cyberpunk adventures on Earth to Westernized space quests. In the television industry, these shows can be either live-action or animated, though some of the most commonly listed shows tend to fall under the former category. It’s a delightful genre that can distract viewers from the world around them, introducing complex worlds bordering on the fantastical.

The Middleman (2008)

The Middleman is a quirky sci-fi series with a lot of personality. Despite this, the show was met with pretty low viewer counts. This prevented the show from getting a second season. Worse, the singular season was also reduced from 13 to 12 episodes, effectively meaning fans lost out on at least one more adventure. On the bright side, the missing episode is covered in comic book form (The Middleman—The Doomsday Armageddon Apocalypse). It’s not the same, but it’s better than nothing.

The Middleman combines action, comedy, and sci-fi elements to create a unique series with vibrant characters and strange stories. The show plays with a classic freak-of-the-week storytelling style, sci-fi tropes, and pop-culture references. The primary character is Wendy Watson, a struggling artist desperate for a new job, so she takes on the job as The Middleman despite her hesitance. Enter a world of supernatural and technological dangers, including (but not limited to) aliens, trout-craving zombies, and super-intelligent apes. The Middleman is perfect for sci-fi fans looking for an adventure well off the beaten path. It’s a criminally underrated show with a dedicated but small following. One thing is certain: viewers can count on this show to brighten their spirits.

The Middleman is available to purchase through Prime Video.

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

I Am Not Okay With This is a coming-of-age story based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman. What’s unfortunate about this gem is that it ended on a cliffhanger, with COVID and the rising cost of filming cutting this one short. Fans will have to read the source material to see how the story was meant to end.

I Am Not Okay With This follows Sydney Novak (played by Sophia Lillis), a teenager going through a lot. It’s tempting to write her story off as the usual coming-of-age drama, but there’s a catch — something is seriously different about Syd, and it has to do with her father’s recent death. The mystery unfolds over the course of the first season, culminating with a bloody cliffhanger that fans won’t be forgetting anytime soon. The show perfectly blends teenage drama with the challenges of understanding one’s sexuality and place in life.

I Am Not Okay With This is available to stream on Netflix.

Almost Human (2013-2014)

Is there anything better than a show that merges sci-fi with crime drama? It’s a trend for a reason — we can’t get enough of it. Almost Human combines these two genres, with Karl Urban and Michael Ealy in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the show didn’t get enough viewers to justify a second season.

Almost Human takes place in a not-so-distant future (2048) and follows John Kennex, a detective who has just come out of a long coma (courtesy of his dangerous job). In addition to being a visually stunning show, Almost Human forced viewers to contend with our internal biases as androids and humanity worked side by side. It raises questions about human nature, friendship, ethics, and more.

Almost Human is available to stream on Apple TV.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated sci-fi series based on the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The story was always meant to fit into one season, but that hasn’t stopped fans from begging for more (of the universe and the characters). Netflix recently teased that it may be returning to the universe, but until we know more, it’s hard to say if it will continue this story or embark on a new adventure.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in a dystopian metropolis, complete with corrupt businesses, gangs, and a reliance on cybernetics. It follows the main character, David Martinez, a student who slowly descends into the world of Cyberpunk, setting aside his early ambitions for something new. David’s journey brings him into the fold of a group of runners, who show him the ropes while also introducing him to a different side of life, for better or worse. As the title implies, this story is a cyberpunk masterpiece, including stunning visuals, intense technology, and more than a few dramatic scenes. It was an instant hit, even for people who’ve never played the game. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was groundbreaking for several reasons, including its animation style, complex themes, and attention to detail.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.

Station Eleven (2021)

Station Eleven is a standout sci-fi show for various reasons. Based on the best-selling novel by Emily St. John Mandel, it was always meant to be a miniseries. In other words, the book translated into exactly 10 episodes, no more, no less.

Station Eleven is set in a dystopian future that might hit a little close to home. While it was written before 2020, the events hit hard, as the story speaks of a virus that wiped out much of humanity. It may take a while to put the pieces of this puzzle together, as Station Eleven is told in a non-linear format. It explores the past and the present and their relationship to each other, to sometimes beautiful and shocking effects. Station Eleven is arguably one of the more subtle sci-fi series on this list, but it still deserves a spot.

Station Eleven is available to stream on Max.

Firefly (2002)

Firefly is probably the most iconic example of a sci-fi show being cancelled before its time. The show faced many challenges right off the bat, including the episodes airing out of order (yes, really). It’s almost like somebody wanted the show to fail. Unfortunately for whoever tried to smother this show, the fans were too rabid to allow it. While we never got a second season of Firefly, fans were fortunate enough to get a movie (Serenity) plus several graphic novels. It’s not quite the same, but it’s something.

Firefly is set in a far future, where humanity has taken to the skies. It follows a ragtag group of characters who live aboard a spaceship named Serenity, a Firefly-class ship. They’re not the most reputable crew, which makes their story so charming as they fight to survive this Westernized space world. In addition to the Western themes are several other aesthetics and concerns, including a pair of siblings on the run, a crew getting by however they can, and flashbacks to a past war. All around, it makes for a captivating cast of characters who feel real. The show had a perfect balance of tension, romantic drama, action, humor, and world-building, making it an instant classic.

Firefly is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

WandaVision (2021)

WandaVision is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, and boy, did this show blow viewers away. It got a solid 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, not to mention everybody talking about potential theories right up until the finale. While the show hasn’t (yet) been greenlit for a second season, it has gotten at least one spinoff, Agatha All Along. While the show was a hit, it wasn’t a stranger to behind-the-scenes drama, including losing an episode.

When it comes to mind-bending shows with a heavy dose of nostalgia, there’s nothing quite like WandaVision. The show combines magic, mayhem, and sci-fi elements in unique and amazing ways, creating a story that is as heartbreaking as it is compelling. It ties into the larger MCU, portraying the events of Wanda and Vision following Avengers: Endgame. So, readers will need a basic understanding of those events to appreciate the show. That said, WandaVision was a masterpiece, playing around with familiar classic TV shows and their visuals. The show wasn’t afraid to break Marvel’s mold, experimenting with different storytelling styles. This show had fans guessing the whole way through, proving that it had the majority of us hooked.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+.