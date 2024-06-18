Everybody Hates Chris Revival Announces Returning Cast

Everybody Hates Chris is getting a brand-new animated series. Variety reports that Everybody Still Hates Chris is coming soon from Comedy Central. The new animated revival will see the returns of Chris Rock, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold and more reprise their roles. Some new faces are coming to Everybody Still Hates Chris as well including Tim Johnson Jr., Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Ozioma Akagha and Gunnar Sizemore. Rock told the outlet, "I'm very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood."

Back in August of 2022, CBS Studios announced Everybody Still Hates Chris. Now, we have confirmation that some of the main players from the previous series are back in the fold. Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios said at the time, "Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we're excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head."

Showrunner Sanjay Shah also offered some words about following up the legacy of Everybody Hates Chris. "I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand up show, but we ended up making something we're proud of that is true to the original series we all loved," the executive producer said in a statement.

Tyler James Williams On Being A Child Actor

Having an Everybody Hates Chris revival without Tyler James Williams is a bit strange. But, his voice isn't really the same as it was back when the series premiered. However, the Abbott Elementary star did recently talk about his days on the Chris Rock show. Speaking to Anthony Mackie for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he talked about the transition from being a child actor. It turns out that it was a real fight to secure his place in Hollywood.

"I had to fight for my career to survive, and I feel like if that wasn't the case, I wouldn't have gone as hard as I did," Williams said near the beginning of their interview. "I was fighting for staying power — fighting to say that I wasn't just a cute kid who could land a joke every now and then. I didn't really start to feel stable in it until we did Detroit.

Later on in their conversation, Williams talked about how voice acting ended up really helping him. That voice change during puberty could have been crushing without it. "My voice dropped, and it scared production. My voice was deeper than Chris Rock's voice-over, and it didn't make sense anymore," he revealed. "I was trying to make that transition from child actor to adult, and the voice-over space allowed me to do that because I sounded older than I was until I was able to have my body and face catch up."

