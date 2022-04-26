Better Call Saul Fans Stunned By Shocking Death in New Episode

FULL SPOILERS for tonight's episode of Better Call Saul are below, you've been warned! Fans of the hit AMC crime-drama Better Call Saul were stunned by the events of Monday's episode which featured a surprising death in the final minutes of the episode. Though perhaps the character death that occurred wasn't too surprising to some, the method that it did happen. As some may have been expecting since the end of season five, Ignacio "Nacho" Varga sadly didn't make it out of this week's episode alive. We'll break down how it happened along with the intense fan reaction below.

The entirety of Nacho's storyline in season six so far has been about his escape from Lalo's compound and running from the Salamanca cartel. In episode 6.03 Nacho secures a deal with Gus for passage back into the United States but has to make a gut-punch of a deal to keep the peace. Nacho agrees to be handed over to the Salamanca's, taking the fall for Lalo's supposed assassination, with Gus promising him that his associate Hector will kill him quickly and that nothing will happen to his father after he's gone. Though it seems like he'll be going along with it, Nacho instead steals cartel leader Juan Bolsa's firearm and turns it on himself, taking his own life just before the episode ends. He didn't go out without one last F you to Hector Salamanca though, revealing to him that he is the reason Hector is bound to a wheelchair and unable to verbally communicate.

A major pillar of the show now removed, fans are stunned, devastated, but also some of them not surprised. Check out the reactions to the shocking moment here.