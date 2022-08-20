Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series

This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.

"Because you don't touch Mike. If that person came out of the past and just touched him on the shoulder, he would almost collapse under that kind of gentleness, that kind of touch," Banks previously told EW. "My biggest thing was — and it really disappointed me was — my son had a mother," he added in a recent interview. "Who? What was she? And I would've loved to have seen that character come in."

Recently, Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould, who co-created the prequel series with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, talked about being satisfied with the way the spin-off ended.

"It's a lot of pressure. It's very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights," Gould said of the Better Call Saul series finale during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation. "I mean, I think, 'Who are we going to please?' I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees." Gould continued, "I think the thing that I'm most proud of is, it's true itself. And we're playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that's an accomplishment."

What did you think about the series finale of Better Call Saul? Would you liked to have learned more about Mike's romantic history? Tell us in the comments!

Better Call Saul's series finale is available to watch on AMC+.