Betty White Feels “So Lucky” To be in Good Health Ahead of 100th Birthday

Betty White says that she feels “so lucky” to be in good health ahead of her 100th birthday celebration. She talked to People Magazine about the big day and how she’s been preparing. It’s not often these days that someone reaches basically 100% approval rating on the Internet. But, White is one of the lucky people that can say that she has basically no haters. (In fact, most times her name gets trending on social media, fans freak out until they figure out that the actress is just fine.) Well, it’s been almost 100 years on Earth for White and she’s looking back at all the memories she’s managed to collect, and how it feels to have so many people look up to you. Fans of her work on Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland span all sorts of ages. From young to old, everyone seems to appreciate what the actress brings to the table with her love and positivity. Check out what she had to say down below:

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White began. “It’s amazing.” She also mentioned her optimism and where it came from. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she added. “I always find the positive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ET caught up with the Golden Girls star to talk about how she was spending her time during quarantine. Unsurprisingly, White talked about how much love she had received. The well-wishes clearly improved her mood.

She explained, “You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

You can celebrate her birthday in theaters with Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration:

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen. Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

Will you be trying to see her big movie? Let us know in the comments below!