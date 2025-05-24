One of Netflix’s Longest Original Shows Has Ended After 8 Seasons

Netflix has ended one of its longest running original shows with the streaming service as Big Mouth has officially come to an end after eight years and eight seasons. Netflix has a lot to offer animation fans this Summer, and one of these offerings brought this long running franchise to an end. Originally making its debut with the streaming service back in 2017, Big Mouth instantly made waves with animation fans on the platform due to the fact that it really wasn’t like anything else out there. And that success carried it to years’ worth of episodes to come ever since.

Big Mouth is not only one of the wildest series with the streaming service, but it’s one of Netflix’s longest animated original series and one of its longest original shows ever. Although there are a few that are coming up on its eight season record (and have overtaken it in terms of overall run time), Big Mouth has made its mark with the streamng service as one of Netflix’s biggest pillars for a while. But as of this week, Big Mouth has officially come to an end.

Big Mouth Ends With Netflix After 8 Years

Big Mouth Season 8 is now streaming with Netflix and brings the long running animated series to an end with ten half hour long episodes. Executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin and with animation produced at Titmouse, the voice cast from the previous seasons all returned for their respective roles with Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph and more all making an appearance. Much like the previous seven seasons of the series as well, the final run of episodes was jam packed with a number of notable guest stars too.

These special guest stars for Big Mouth‘s final season included the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson and Jack McBrayer. Much like other guest stars seen in the series before, you’ll never really guess who these voices will belong too until they pop up and surprise with some wild new characters fit for the finale.

What Is Big Mouth’s Final Season About?

As for what happens in these final episodes, Netflix teases Big Mouth Season 8 as such, “Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it’s the ultimate happy ending.” It seems like these teenagers are finally leaving their young lives behind, and it means that the series can come to a proper ending after all this time. But it’s likely going to be quite a wild ride if anything from the previous seasons have proved. The animated series is not like anything else out there today, and there won’t be anything else like it when it ends either.

Big Mouth isn’t the kind of series that goes a lot of traditional paths you might see in other long running original franchises, but it has been gearing up for its finale for quite a while with some smaller character stories building to this point. These kids are finally maturing, so it’s time for the Big Mouth team to move on to other shows they now have in development with Netflix such as the recently announced Mating Season.