Blue Exorcist Hypes Season 4 Launch With Icy New Trailer: Watch

Blue Exorcist is on the horizon with a brand-new season. The supernatural story made its TV debut back in 2011, and the Okumura brothers have kept a tight grip on fans. After a long break, the anime returned with season three in March 2024, and now Studio VOLN is ready to bring out season four. After all, Aniplex just dropped a new trailer hyping the season, and it shows our heroes fighting through a very frigid season.

The update comes from Aniplex Online Festival as the event brought the distributor's top titles to life. From Solo Leveling to Sword Art Online, Aniplex put everything on the line including Blue Exorcist. As you can see below, a new trailer for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow is live, and it brings a number of our faves to life.

What Is Blue Exorcist Season 4 About?

For those curious about this new Blue Exorcist season, it is part of the Blue Night Investigation saga from the manga. The story kicks off with chapter 92 as Yukio and Rin are faced with a new challenge. In a bid to revive Satan, the demon world is determined to merge with humanity, and more people than ever before are now seeing monsters in real life. With demons crawling across Japan, Yukio finds himself locked in a battle with a group of icy demons. As the storyline continues, the Okumura brothers are introduced to a frigid threat from hell, and it falls to the True Cross Academy to address the growing threat.

How to Catch Up on Blue Exorcist

If you are behind on Blue Exorcist, take a deep breath a and let it out. The anime is easy enough to binge as Hulu and Crunchyroll have the show ready to go. The story kicks off in season one as Blue Exorcist unpacks the complex history behind Rin and Yukio. Raided by an exorcist, the twin brothers live a simple enough life until their father is killed by a demon. It is there Rin finds out he is the son of Satan, and he quickly gains access to a slew of demonic powers which put a target on his back.

As for Yukio, well – we learn the boy has not been in the dark about Rin and his bloodline. The boy may not have demon blood in his veins, but he has access to spiritual powers. Rin learns this as he enters True Cross Academy, a school meant for exorcists, and learns that Yukio is a top student. With the two brothers thrust into the supernatural world, Blue Exorcist follows the pair as the underworld plots to resurrect Satan. As you can imagine, Rin is a key part in that plan, but he is not about to help the overlord if he has any say.

With three seasons under its belt, Blue Exorcist has been a hit since 2011, and Studio VOLN is now expanding its horizons with season four. The anime will return on October 5 in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be streaming it for fans in the United States. As for the Blue Exorcist manga, Kazue Kato's series is ongoing. You can brush up on the series through Manga Plus as well as Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

What do you think of this latest Blue Exorcist preview? Are you looking forward to season four? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.