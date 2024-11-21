Disney+ Reveals More Bluey Is Arriving Before the End of the Year

Fans of Bluey are in for a big surprise as 2024 comes to a close. While the main Bluey series hasn’t been airing new episodes since the conclusion of Season 3 back in the spring, the beloved Heeler family has continued to appear on streaming and TV in the form of Bluey Minisodes. The series of shorts has released 14 episodes over the course of two installments in 2024, and it was initially announced that the final seven wouldn’t be arriving until 2025.

That must have changed at some point, because now the new batch of Bluey Minisodes are arriving before the end of the year. Disney+ recently sent out its monthly arrival newsletter for December, which revealed that more Bluey Minisodes will be released in just a couple of weeks.

December 9th will see the arrival of more Bluey Minisodes on Disney+. The newsletter doesn’t specify how many of the shorts will be added, but there are seven Minisodes left, and it’s likely they’ll all launch at the same time. If Disney follows the same release strategy as the first two batches of Minisodes, they will air on linear channels like Disney Jr. in the week following the Disney+ launch.

The first wave of Bluey Minisodes hit Disney+ back in July, followed by the second wave of episodes in early October. After the third batch, there will be 21 Minisodes total, all of which will be available to stream.

These Bluey Minisodes are what fans of the series have to hold on to right now, as there has been no word as to when — or even if — the flagship Bluey series will be returning. While the series is the most popular TV title on the planet right now, the final episodes of Season 3 felt a lot like a series ending to many fans. Not only did the saga of the Heeler house conclude, but there was also a flash-forward in the final moments of the finale that showed an adult version of Bluey returning home to visit her parents — with a child of her own in tow.

There was always going to be a Bluey hiatus after Season 3, but the events of those last couple episodes have people wondering if that hiatus will be a little more permanent than expected. There are also plenty of theories out there that Bluey could transition into a show about Muffin and Socks, or that the next season could take place in the future and focus on Bluey’s child as the main character.

We’re not expecting answers about Bluey‘s future any time soon, but we’ll at least have some new Minisodes on December 9th to enjoy.