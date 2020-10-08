Bob's Burgers Reveals New Photos From Upcoming Halloween Episode

For more than 30 years, The Simpsons has been delivering audiences Halloween-themed episodes with its Treehouse of Horror series, but the first family in animation isn't alone when it comes to telling stories honoring the holiday, as Bob's Burgers has also delivered audiences its fair share of themed episodes, which it will be doing once again this month. Making the new episode even more exciting is knowing that the series doesn't do Halloween episodes every year, only honoring the holiday when a story is deemed worthy. You can check out all-new photos from the upcoming Halloween episode below before the episode debuts on Fox on October 18th.

In the episode, "Heartbreak Hotel-oween,” Louise's plan to get revenge on Halloween for a candy transgression hits a snag when the Belcher kids meet a mysterious elderly woman at a hotel. Meanwhile, Linda and a very squeamish Bob donate blood at a vampire-themed blood mobile.

Check out the new episode of Bob's Burgers when it premieres on Fox on Sunday, October 18th.