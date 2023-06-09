Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Clarifies Retirement Comments: "I Am Not Retiring"

This week, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was interviewed by GQ in honor of his upcoming film, Asteroid City. During the interview, Cranston made comments that led people to believe he was retiring. The actor talked about shutting down his production company, traveling, and dedicating more time to his wife, Robin Dearden. However, Cranston took to Instagram today to clarify the comments and announce he is not actually retiring.

"Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn't entirely clear...even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight. I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap – 70! I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things," Cranston explained on Instagram.

"First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven't been able to in the last 25 years...not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into – well, let's be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences," he continued. "Secondly, it gives me a sort of 'reset' in my career. I've had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades – with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about...until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I'm beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I'm being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way."

Cranston concluded, "I will unplug from social media, step off the hamster wheel of business, and dive into the classic novels that I've always promised myself I would read but haven't...But before that happens, I've got some unfinished business. Several films are coming out soon that I'm very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway – but this time in a new light...more on that later. For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well...and I'll see you down the road. Love, Bryan." You can view the post below:

Bryan Cranston on the Malcolm in the Middle Revival:

In terms of Cranston's "unfinished business," the actor has talked a lot about revisiting one of his biggest roles, Hal Wilkerson, the lovable and accident-prone dad from the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie Muniz previously revealed that Cranston was developing a reboot, and the actor recently addressed the rumors. He shared that "there was some talk" about a "reunion movie" for Malcolm in the Middle. During his interview with GQ, Cranston gave another update about the project.

"I'm curious about that family 20 years later," Cranston explained. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."

We wish you all the best in your endeavors, Mr. Cranston!