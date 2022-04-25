Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews Pitches Reunion Movie

✖

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has a pretty "noice" idea for a reunion movie. Crews played "Sarge" Terry Jeffords for all eight seasons of the FOX and later NBC police procedural comedy that aired its series finale in fall 2021, ending with one last annual 99th Precinct Halloween Heist. In a new interview promoting his memoir Tough, Crews says he's plotting a heist movie reuniting Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

"I am definitely still interested [in a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie]. I still think we could do a heist movie," Crews told The Hollywood Reporter. "We always had our yearly heist episode and I think that would be brilliant, especially with [streaming service] Peacock and all the great things that NBC can already do. I think that every castmember will be down for us to do a nice hour and a half episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, make it three episodes all involving the heist and a new heist and it would be all wonderful."

Crews continued, "I love, love, love my castmates. I spent eight years with these guys and they're truly family, and I miss them every day."

One of the Michael Schur and Dan Goor-created comedy's longest-running gags was the annual Halloween Heist: an attempt to steal a MacGuffin to determine who would be crowned such titles as "the Ultimate Detective-Genius" or "the Ultimate Human-Genius." The B99 Squad participated in one last heist to crown "the Grand Champion of the Nine-Nine" in the two-part series finale, "The Last Day Part 1" and "The Last Day Part 2."

In December, Crews said "everyone is open" to returning for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion special or movie that could stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

"When you look at what streaming is doing and you also look at how many shows have been brought back," Crews told ET Online. "I mean, it's wild now. They are bringing back Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life in different iterations."

Episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.