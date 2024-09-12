Brooklyn Nine-Nine Gets Some Toit Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Brooklyn 99 Funko Pops )

The beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine series ended in 2021, and reunion hopes were dashed with the tragic passing of Andre Braugher last year. However, you can put together a little reunion of your own thanks to Funko, who have finally given fans the Pop figures that they deserve. First and foremost, it includes Braugher's Captain Holt with his dog Cheddar. There's also Jake Peralta (with coffee), Charles Boyle (cooking), Amy Santiago (stressed), and Terry Jeffords (with yogurt).

Pre-orders will launch starting today, September 12th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine wave of Funko Pops is pretty "toit" if you ask us, though the absence of Rosa and Gina is disappointing. Fortunately, Rosa Diaz does appear in the Fisher-Price Little People Collector set that launched last year. Details are available below.

(Photo: Brooklyn 99 Little People Collector Set )

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Little People Collector Figure Set: See on Amazon: Includes detectives Jake Peralta and Rosa Diaz, plus Captain Raymond Holt with Mr. Hootsworth and Sergeant Terry Jeffords with his beloved yogurt. The figures come in a package that's designed to look like 99th Precinct and includes loads of Easter eggs for fans.

(Photo: Brooklyn 99 Clue )

Want even more? You can truly keep the 99 on duty thanks to a special edition of Clue from The OP. In Brooklyn Nine-Nine Clue, you'll be tasked with solving a Halloween heist – and it's an inside job! (Title of your sex tape) You can order Brooklyn Nine-Nine Clue directly from The Op's website for $44.99.

According to the description, "it's Halloween, and the officers of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct have planned the heist of all heists to determine who really deserves the title of The Ultimate Human/Genius! Taking on the roles of Jake Peralta, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, and Raymond Holt, work to solve the mystery of WHO last had the trophy, WHICH trophy is secretly the ultimate trophy, and WHERE they've stashed it!"

You can check out all of this week's biggest Funko releases right here.