Buffy the Vampire Slayer Fans Baffled by Matt Smith’s Doctor Who Appearing In 2022 Calendar

If fans ever expected to see a Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Doctor Who crossover, it certainly wasn’t like this. It’s a new year, and Doctor Who . That means new calendars. Those with affection or particular pop culture are picking up the latest annual installments featuring their favorite characters or franchises. Buffy fans are no exception, but one 2022 Buffy the Vampire Slayer calendar has a surprising guest star. TV critic Alex McLevy tweeted a photo of the first month of a 2022 Buffy the Vampire Slayer calendar. The image includes Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor from Doctor Who alongside Buffy the other Scoobies.

“I’d like to thank the makers of the 2022 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER calendar for obviously being devoted, passionate fans of the show who can readily identify all the most iconic characters,” McLevy tweeted. You can take a look below.

I’d like to thank the makers of the 2022 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER calendar for obviously being devoted, passionate fans of the show who can readily identify all the most iconic characters pic.twitter.com/xudXim0R2d — Alex “Not Here Anymore Due To Musk/X Being Evil” (@alexm247) January 5, 2022

It isn’t Smith’s presence alone that’s off. Buffy fans may not recognize the monstrous villain in the image’s background. That’s because it’s a Daemon, a Doctor Who monsters from the 1970s when John Pertwee starred in the series as the Third Doctor.

It didn’t take long for fans to track down the original image, a piece of mash-up fan art put together by one Andy Lambert. Lambert commented on McLevy’s original tweet.

“It was made for a fun and was part of a series of Dr Who crossovers,” Lambert explains. “I stopped doing Dr Who art because of s*** like this – I didn’t do it to line someone else’s pockets.”

Most likely, whoever compiled the images for this particular calendar isn’t knowledgeable enough about these franchises to tell an official photo from fan art found on the internet. An unfortunate, if somewhat amusing, error.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer turns 25 in 2022. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special will release in March.

Doctor Who . Smith recently commented on the possibility of his return to the show for the anniversary episode.

“Wow. Like, who knows?” Smith told CNET. “I mean, look, I’m pleased Russell’s back. I think he oversaw one of the great 10 years of Doctor Who. He’s a great guy, he’s a brilliant writer, I think he manages to get in the cultural zeitgeist, which is what that show needs to do. It’s an exciting move for the show, so, I’m sure one of his scripts would be just brilliant. I haven’t heard and no one’s picked up the phone yet.”

