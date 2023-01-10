Canceled HBO Max Series Could Get Second Chance at New Streamer or TV Network

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines a lot in recent months, especially as it has cancelled or scrapped some of its programming in an effort to cut costs. One of the most polarizing cancellations might have been Minx, which had already filmed the majority of its second season before the decision to scrap it was made. There has been some talk about the show potentially finding a new home on another platform, especially since it is produced by Lionsgate instead of Warner Bros. Discovery. A new report from Bloomberg confirms as much, indicating that Lionsgate is currently shopping the rights to the show, and that "the buyer should be able to get a good deal since HBO already fronted a lot of the money."

Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw also revealed that the series "will likely find a home in the next few days" and that although "Netflix is not the right fit," there are "lots of other candidates."

What is Minx about?

In Minx, in the 1970s, a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women's erotic magazine. Through this unlikely alliance the characters discover meaningful relationships in the most odd places.

The series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, Idara Victor, and Jake Johnson.

Why is HBO Max cancelling so many shows?

Legendary's cancellation comes amid a string of new behind-the-scenes changes at HBO Max, following the recent merger of its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. These patterns began with the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt back in August. Both films, which were already completed and were set to debut on HBO Max, were later reported to be canned for the sake of tax write-downs, which will seemingly be recorded in Q3 of 2022. In the days since, Warner Bros. Discovery removed six HBO Max-exclusive movies from their streaming platform, as well as a number of fan-favorite animated series. Anonymous sources alleged in August of this year that no existing show is safe from potentially being cancelled or written off, with Warner Bros. Discovery now making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"Looking at the wide breadth of all the shows that were taken off of the service, it's hard to even see a throughline between them," OK K.O.: Let's Be Heroes! creator Ian Jones-Quartey said in an interview last month. "We're still just not sure why some things were taken off and other things weren't. The whole thing is just very confusing, and there hasn't been much outreach to anybody."

Do you hope Minx finds another home after its HBO Max cancellation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!