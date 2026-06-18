Cartoon Network Classic Reveals New Details About Its Return Following Major Controversy

Cartoon Network might not have its own devoted streaming service, but the channel remains one of the biggest cable networks to this day. With original series like Regular Show, Adventure Time, and Teen Titans Go permeating the airwaves during the day, the night has been almost specifically focused on Adult Swim and its more mature properties. While not specifically exclusive to Cartoon Network, the French-made series, Totally Spies, jumped to the West to become a major part of the cable network. With the seventh season of the series ending earlier this year, the story of Clover, Sam, and Alex has some big news to share.

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In a new update from Medias France, it has been confirmed that Totally Spies will have an eighth season, and said season is planning to release twenty-four episodes and a forty-four-minute special. While a release date for the show’s return remains a mystery, animation enthusiasts most likely won’t be waiting between seasons for as long as they might have between seasons six and seven. The latest seventh season of the series had a ten-year gap between the prior season, giving the characters and landscape a fresh coat of paint in the process. Unfortunately, while this is great news for fans of Totally Spies, there has been controversy brewing around the series, thanks to the company that owns the franchise.

TOTALLY SPIES – Saison 8



Zéro rides, 100% iconiques !

2001-2026 : trois générations réunies devant Alex, Clover et Sam.

Le retour des Totally Spies n’est pas seulement nostalgique, c’est un phénomène en temps réel



(Banijay, 24×22’ + 1 spécial de 44’) pic.twitter.com/qsMQ2fD6P2 — Médias France (@MediasFrance) June 17, 2026

Totally Spies A.I. Controversy

banijay

For those who might not know, one of the owners of Totally Spies is Banijay Kids & Family, a French television production company. Earlier this month, it was reported that Banijay had struck a deal with Canada’s Toon Boom to test the company’s A.I. software tools. Needless to say, artificial intelligence has been something of a dirty word within the animation industry, and rightfully so, as animators, producers, and voice actors have rallied to push back against the implementation of the tech. Alongside the controversial news, Banijay CEO Benoit Di Sabatino shared a statement on the matter.

“Rather than waiting for off-the-shelf AI tools, we want to be at the forefront of evolving our own solutions. The ambition is to enhance rather than disrupt the creative and address the growing demand for faster and more efficient pipelines. Choosing Toon Boom as our partner was key, as its software solutions have long been developed with deep respect for the artists, technicians, and creative workflows that define our sector.” As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn whether Totally Spies will implement artificial intelligence in bringing its eighth season to life, but for many of the franchise fans out there, this is seen as a kryptonite to the espionage adventures.

Ironically, the trio is also planning to receive a live-action adaptation as Banijay Kids had confirmed the production of this new series in 2024. To date, few details have been revealed regarding the live-action Totally Spies, though considering how well animated trios like KPop Demon Hunters have done, now might be the right time to push forward.

What do you think of Totally Spies making a comeback in the future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!