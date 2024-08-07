Totally Spies Live-Action Series Is Eyeing a 2025 Launch

Totally Spies is totally back. The hit animated series came to life in 2002, and since then, the anime-inspired series has crafted quite the reputation. This year, Totally Spies returned to television with a long-awaited seventh season, and that is far from it. A live-action adaptation of the French series is cooking, and a new report suggests the TV show will go live sooner than expected.

According to Le Parisien, Totally Spies is eyeing a release in 2025 for its live-action TV series. The product was first announced in June 2024 with actor Will Ferrell attached to executive produce. As for its home, Amazon is said to be overseeing the adaptation, but few info has been released about the live-action series otherwise.

As for how this news went live, we have Banijay Group CEO Francois Riahi to thank. Recently, the media exec spoke during a company presentation and gave an update on Totally Spies. It was there the executive confirmed the live-action series is eyeing a release by the end of 2025.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies, the colorful series is just waiting for you to catch up. Created more than 20 years ago, Totally Spies was concocted by Zodiac Kids and Family France. The spy drama tells the story of three teens from Beverly Hills who split their lives between school and spydom. Sam, Clover, and Alex all work for the World Organization of Human Protection, and as such, they are sent on wild missions across the globe to face wayward criminals. But back at home, well – the three friends find themselves facing foes at school who want to make their lives a wreck.

With seven seasons under its belt, Totally Spies is a nostalgic hit, and it is hardly surprising to see a live-action adaptation on the horizon. It seems the TV series will launch by the end of next year. So if you have missed the show’s vibrant heroines, they will be back before long!

What do you think about this Totally Spies update? Are you ready to check out this adaptation?