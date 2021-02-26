Cartoon Network Looking For Artists For Drawn To Series

✖

Cartoon Network is looking for more artists to take part in their Drawn To Series. The initiative has been around for a little while now as the channel showcases young people making a difference in their communities. This year alone featured some Martin Luther King Jr. Day programming and other civic service highlights. But, along with those interviews with real kids, there is some very nice art to go along with the effort. Atlanta-based artist George Baker supplied the opening sequence for the MLK episode. The channel is working to get some other artists the chance to be compensated for their work. On Twitter, CN asked fans to submit a portfolio and will select one to work with on an upcoming episode. Of course, there are tons of people hustling in for a chance to be featured. It would be a giant portfolio and resume boost for any artist out there. So, check out the information down below:

ATTENTION ARTISTS! 👨‍🎨👩‍🎨 We're looking to collaborate with illustrators who want to make a difference through their art! If this is you, please comment with a link to your portfolio by March 5. Must be 18+ to be considered#artistswanted #CartoonNetwork #illustrators #drawnto pic.twitter.com/xLafi4fHI3 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) February 23, 2021

Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer, Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at Warner Bros.talked about the specials, “The Drawn To series has been such an important part of what we do and it’s so critical that kids have examples of others just like them exploring and taking impactful steps toward a kinder, more inclusive world.”

Cartoon Network describes the initiative:

“Building on the success of the series which launched early in 2020, Drawn To aims to authentically tell stories by weaving together universal themes such as “Community,” “Family” and “Love” that resonate with both kids and parents. The series spotlights everyday kids and kid influencers celebrating achievements and ideas while engaging young viewers. By raising awareness on topics that kids care about, Drawn To spotlights the positive in today's generation and our future. Each Drawn To is produced in partnership with local artists to cultivate authentic connections with the topics being discussed.”

Have you seen any of the Drawn To specials yet? Let us know down in the comments!