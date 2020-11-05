CBS All Access Cancels Interrogation After One Season

✖

CBS All Access has officially wrapped up Interrogation. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has cancelled the drama series, after its first season made its debut in February of this year. The series is co-created by Anders Weidemann (30 Degrees in February) and John Mankiewicz (House of Cards, Bosch), and is structured as a nonlinear drama surrounding an unpredictable murder case. Season 1 of the series starred Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn, Kyle Gallner, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Interrogation is described as an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective. The relatively-standalone series was designed to be watched in any order, and Season 2 of the series would have followed an entirely different case.

"Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment's unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in Interrogation allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc," Julie McNamara, exec vp and head of programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "They led an amazing team of writers, directors, and cast, all of whom delivered a close-ended season that will continue to be available on CBS All Access for new viewers to discover and enjoy."

This serves as the fourth scripted series to be canceled at CBS All Access, alongside Tell Me a Story, One Dollar, and Strange Angel. This comes as All Access is expected to rebrand next year as Paramount+, allowing the streaming service to encompass more of the ViacomCBS brand.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, previously said in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

What do you think of Interrogation being canceled at CBS All Access? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!