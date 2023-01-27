Beloved CBS Comedy Series Renewed For Season 5

CBS is bringing back one of its crowd-pleasers for season five. They announced that Bob Hearts Abishola got renewed for more laughs on Mondays. According to the network, Bob Hearts Abishola is actually averaging 5.99 million viewers. In that Monday 8:30pm slot, those numbers are crushing it. If you add the Multiplatform streaming numbers into the mix, the CBS comedy jumps to 6.9 million. All those viewers vault Bob Hearts Abishola in the second-ranking comedy among African-American viewers. Chuck Lorre Productions has scored another hit with the partnership between Warner Bros. Television and the Paramount network. Check out the enthusiasm behind a recent renewal.

"We're thrilled to bring back television's four most-watched comedies for next season, and I'm proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS' position as the clear leader in comedy," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment said last year. "Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week. And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams."

Other CBS Favorite Get Renewals

Recently, Ghosts also got the nod as a part of this season's slate of announcements. That news might be unsurprising but, some readers might be shocked to learn that the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman show is the #1 comedy series on Paramount+. That extensive back catalog probably makes that mark jump out a bit more. Rose McIver is a TV favorite alongside Utkarsh Ambudkar. They see Ghosts as a part of their winning strategy for laughs throughout the week and on streaming.

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment shared. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

Are you happy to hear that the show is coming back? Let us know down in the comments!